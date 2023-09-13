Technology News
China Flags Security Problems With New iPhone 15 Models, Restricts Use in Government Departments

The press conference came just hours after Apple unveiled its latest models were released.

By Bloomberg | Updated: 13 September 2023 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

China has not yet issued laws and regulations to ban the purchase of Apple products

Highlights
  • Apple unveiled four new iPhone 15 models
  • There is a slight chance that China may impose a ban on Apple items
  • If it happens, it will threaten Apple's market positition

China flagged security problems with iPhones while saying it isn't barring purchases, the government's first comments on the topic after news reports that authorities are moving to restrict the use of Apple products in sensitive departments and state-owned companies.

“We noticed that there have been many media reports about security incidents concerning Apple phones,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing, without elaborating. 

China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to a plethora of state-backed companies and agencies, Bloomberg News has reported, a sign of growing challenges for Apple in its biggest foreign market and global production base. Several agencies have begun instructing staff not to bring their iPhones to work. 

“China has not issued laws and regulations to ban the purchase of Apple or foreign brands' phones,” Mao said, adding that the government attaches “great importance” to security and that all companies operating in China need to abide by its laws and regulations.

Mao's comments about security incidents were slightly different in the official English translation of the news briefing. That translation, delivered simultaneously onsite by the ministry, omitted the reference to media “reports.” Foreign affairs ministry briefings are typically rigorously controlled and spokespeople's responses are usually scripted ahead of time. 

The press conference came just hours after Apple unveiled its latest model of the marquee device, the iPhone 15. The company unveiled four new models, keeping pace with the past few generations: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

If Beijing goes ahead with an iPhone ban, the unprecedented blockade will be the culmination of a yearslong effort to root out foreign technology used in sensitive environments, coinciding with Beijing's effort to reduce its reliance on American software and circuitry.

It threatens to erode Apple's position in a market that yields about a fifth of its revenue, and from where it makes the majority of the world's iPhones through sprawling factories that employ millions of Chinese.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, China, iPhone 15, iphone 15 plus, iPhone 15 pro, iphone 15 pro max, iPhone 15 series, iphone
