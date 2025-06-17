Technology News
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Ahead of its launch, here's everything we know about the iQOO Z10 Lite so far.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 June 2025 06:30 IST
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Lite will be offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is teased to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India
  • The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • It is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is expected to make its debut in India soon. In the weeks leading up to its launch, the company has begun revealing several details about the handset, giving us an idea of what it could offer in terms of features and specifications. It is confirmed to be powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will offer support for 5G connectivity. iQOO says it will equip the upcoming handset with a 6,000mAh battery. We have curated all available information about the iQOO Z10 Lite based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources.

Here's all you need to know about the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Details

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be launched in India on June 18. However, the time of launch is yet to be announced. With less than two days remaining before its debut, we can expect more details about the handset to surface soon. We'll keep you updated with our coverage of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G leading up to its launch.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is teased to be priced in India under Rs. 10,000. It is expected to go on sale following its June 18 launch, and may be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store.

The company has also created a microsite on the e-commerce website dedicated to the smartphone's launch.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Features and Specifications

iQOO claims that the upcoming iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will come with the biggest battery in the segment. Several other details about the handset have also surfaced, based on official teasers along with leaks and rumours. Here's everything we know about the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G so far.

Design

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is confirmed to launch in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour options. Teaser images suggest it will have a centred hole-punch cutout which houses the front camera. The handset is also said to sport thick bezels at the top and bottom.

At the back of the phone, there appears to be a dual rear camera unit. It is arranged vertically in a pill-shaped module at the top-left corner of the back panel. The top portion of the phone has a speaker grille, whereas the power button and volume rockers are placed on the right spine.

The company has also revealed that the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will carry an IP54 rating against dust and water ingress.

Display

Most of the display specifications remain under wraps. However, the company has teased the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G to sport a screen with a 1,000nits High Brightness Mode.

Performance and Software

As per the company, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It is a 6nm chipset which was introduced in April. This SoC also powers other competing handsets in the market, including Samsung Galaxy A16, Vivo Y29, and Acer Super ZX.iqoo z10 lite main

Camera

In the camera department, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera featuring an unspecified Sony sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also confirmed to come with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

iQOO has teased the Z10 Lite 5G to come with a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to be the “segment's biggest battery” capacity smartphone.iqoo z10 lite iqoo

Other Features

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will support a range of artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, the company has confirmed. This includes AI Erase, which uses AI to remove unwanted elements, objects, and people from images. Meanwhile, the AI Photo Enhance feature is said to improve the clarity of old or blurred images and make them sharper.

Comments

Further reading: iQOO Z10 Lite, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Features, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Specifications, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
