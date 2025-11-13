Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which might include three phones, will reportedly go on sale in early February 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 19:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ might feature triple cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be powered by an Exynos 2600 chip
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which might include three models, is expected to launch early next year as the successor to this year's Galaxy S25 lineup. While the company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones, various features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 have been surfacing online. Now, a tipster has shared the camera specifications of the three phones. The purported flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. Meanwhile, the other two handsets could be unveiled with triple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has revealed the camera specifications of the three rumoured phones in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could carry a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It could also feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom optical zoom capabilities, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, on the back.

On the other hand, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ are said to carry the same camera configuration. Both handsets might be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, which could be capable of 3x optical zoom.

This is in line with recent reports, which suggested similar camera configurations for the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+. The two phones are said to get a new Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNG primary sensor, while retaining the Sony IMX564 ultrawide camera on the back. Additionally, the handsets could also be equipped with a Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD telephoto sensor, which would be an upgrade over Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+'s 10-megapixel ISOCELL S5K3K1 camera.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could reportedly be unveiled by the South Korean tech giant in late January next year, while going on sale in early February 2026. However, other reports suggest that the flagship smartphone lineup might be unveiled on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. Since the company has yet to confirm these details, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Is Now Free for Students for One Year
We Tested GPT-5.1 in ChatGPT: The Good, the Bad, and the Unexpected

Comment
Turbo Read

