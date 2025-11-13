Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which might include three models, is expected to launch early next year as the successor to this year's Galaxy S25 lineup. While the company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones, various features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 have been surfacing online. Now, a tipster has shared the camera specifications of the three phones. The purported flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. Meanwhile, the other two handsets could be unveiled with triple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has revealed the camera specifications of the three rumoured phones in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could carry a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It could also feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom optical zoom capabilities, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S26 / S26 Plus cam



- 50MP (main) + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3X Tele)



Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cam



- 200MP (main) + 50MP (UW) + 12MP (3X Tele) + 50MP (5X Periscope Tele)



Not too different from last gen models.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 13, 2025

On the other hand, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ are said to carry the same camera configuration. Both handsets might be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, which could be capable of 3x optical zoom.

This is in line with recent reports, which suggested similar camera configurations for the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+. The two phones are said to get a new Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNG primary sensor, while retaining the Sony IMX564 ultrawide camera on the back. Additionally, the handsets could also be equipped with a Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD telephoto sensor, which would be an upgrade over Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+'s 10-megapixel ISOCELL S5K3K1 camera.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could reportedly be unveiled by the South Korean tech giant in late January next year, while going on sale in early February 2026. However, other reports suggest that the flagship smartphone lineup might be unveiled on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. Since the company has yet to confirm these details, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.