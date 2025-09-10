Technology News
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Which One Is Better?

iPhone 17 features a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 11:52 IST
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Which One Is Better?

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's A19 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 17

Highlights
  • Here’s a quick comparison between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16
  • New model runs on Apple's A19 Bionic SoC
  • Both iPhone models feature dual rear camera units
Apple launched the brand new iPhone 17 at its 'Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9. The latest standard iPhone model comes with a number of hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone 16. It runs on Apple's A19 Bionic SoC and uses a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion technology. The iPhone 17 features an upgraded 18-megapixel front-facing camera and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Here's a quick comparison between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 Price in India

The iPhone 17 is released in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, marking an increase from the baseline 128GB storage of the iPhone 16. The new model is a little expensive with an initial price tag of Rs. 82,900. It is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White colourways.

Last year, the iPhone 16 was announced with a starting price of Rs. 79,900, though it has now dropped to Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB internal storage variant. It is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White shades. 

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications

The iPhone 17 features a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, always-on support and Ceramic Shield 2 coating. This marks a significant enhancement over the iPhone 16's 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield protection. The refresh rate of the iPhone 17 panel adjusts from 120Hz down to 1Hz, compared to the static 60Hz on last year's model. Both models feature an Aluminium frame, dual rear cameras, Face ID and an IP68-rated build.

Apple's A19 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 17, and it comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The old model, in contrast, has an octa core A18 Bionic chip under the hood and is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

The iPhone 17 features an upgraded camera setup with a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel main sensor. It also gets an 18-megapixel selfie shooter.  The iPhone 16, for reference, has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 24-megapixel secondary rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. 

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 offer Face ID via their front-facing TrueDepth Cameras for biometric authentication. They also have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The iPhone 17 has Bluetooth 6 connectivity, while the old model has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 is said to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback time and up to 27 hours of streaming video playback.  The iPhone 16, in contrast, promises up to 22 hours of video playback time and 18 hours of streaming video time on a single charge.

Both iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 models support Qi, Qi 2 wireless charging and MagSafe wireless charging. The iPhone 17 supports fast charging via a 40W adapter or higher, while the iPhone 16 supports charging through a 20W adapter or higher. 

The iPhone 16 measures 147.6x71.6x7.80mm and weighs 170 grams. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm and weighs 177 grams.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 comparison
  iPhone 17
iPhone 17
iPhone 16
iPhone 16
Key Specs
Display6.30-inch6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A19Apple A18
Front Camera18-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 48-megapixel 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB
Storage256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 26iOS 18
Resolution1206x2622 pixels1179x2556 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
