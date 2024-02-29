Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers

Realme 12+ 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on March 6. The design, colour options, and key features of the phone have previously been officially teased by the company. Now, it has confirmed that the the base Realme 12 5G will also launch alongside. Realme has teased the camera details and design of this upcoming handset. It has also announced the preorder dates and offers for both the Realme 12 5G series models and confirmed their sale date as well.

Realme announced that the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G will be available for preorders in India starting Thursday, February 29 from 2pm IST till 11:59pm on March 5. The company added that both handsets will be available for sale starting at 3pm IST on March 6. Limited first sale offers will be extended to buyers until March 10. Pre-booking and sale of the models will be available on Flipkart, the Realme India website as well as mainland or offline retail stores.

On pre-orders of the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 12+ 5G, customers will be eligible for a Rs. 1,000 bank offer and an additional Rs. 1,000 price offer. They will also be able to enjoy six months of no-cost EMI offers on Flipkart and nine months of no-cost EMI options on Realme.com. Customers pre-ordering the 8GB + 256GB variant, will be eligible for Rs. 1,000 bank offer alongside nine months of no-cost EMI options on both Flipkart and the Realme site.

On preorders of either variant of the Realme 12+ 5G model, buyers can secure one year of complete mobile protection on Flipkart and one year of screen damage protection worth Rs. 1,149 on the Realme India website. The same protection offers are also extended to customers who preorder the Realme 12 5G.

Those pre-ordering the 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 12 5G will be eligible for a coupon of Rs. 2,000, while people booking the 8GB + 128GB variant can have an exchange coupon worth Rs. 1,000 alongside Rs. 1,000 bank offer. Customers pre-ordering either option can opt for a six-month no-cost EMI offer on Flipkart or a nine-month no-cost EMI option on the official website.

Realme also confirmed that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Realme 12+ 5G will be available for pre-orders at mainland stores. Buyers can enjoy free Realme Buds T300 worth Rs. 3,998 alongside a one-time screen replacement offer worth Rs. 1,149. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB option of the Realme 12 5G will also be available for pre-orders at mainland stores which will allow buyers to be eligible for a free Realme Buds Wireless 3 worth Rs. 2,998 and a one-time screen replacement offer worth Rs. 1,149, as well.

Meanwhile, a landing page on the Realme India website reveals the design of the Realme 12 5G. It is seen in a purple colourway with a large circular rear camera module, similar to the other Realme 12 series models. It houses a dual rear camera unit that includes a 108-megapixel sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom. More details about the handset can be expected closer to the launch date.

