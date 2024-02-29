Technology News

Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers

Realme 12+ 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 February 2024 13:11 IST
Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12+ 5G will be offered in India in beige and green colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 12+ 5G is confirmed to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The handset has been teased with a faux leather finish
  • The Realme 12 5G is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Realme 12+ 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on March 6. The design, colour options, and key features of the phone have previously been officially teased by the company. Now, it has confirmed that the the base Realme 12 5G will also launch alongside. Realme has teased the camera details and design of this upcoming handset. It has also announced the preorder dates and offers for both the Realme 12 5G series models and confirmed their sale date as well.

Realme announced that the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G will be available for preorders in India starting Thursday, February 29 from 2pm IST till 11:59pm on March 5. The company added that both handsets will be available for sale starting at 3pm IST on March 6. Limited first sale offers will be extended to buyers until March 10. Pre-booking and sale of the models will be available on Flipkart, the Realme India website as well as mainland or offline retail stores. 

On pre-orders of the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 12+ 5G, customers will be eligible for a Rs. 1,000 bank offer and an additional Rs. 1,000 price offer. They will also be able to enjoy six months of no-cost EMI offers on Flipkart and nine months of no-cost EMI options on Realme.com. Customers pre-ordering the 8GB + 256GB variant, will be eligible for Rs. 1,000 bank offer alongside nine months of no-cost EMI options on both Flipkart and the Realme site.

On preorders of either variant of the Realme 12+ 5G model, buyers can secure one year of complete mobile protection on Flipkart and one year of screen damage protection worth Rs. 1,149 on the Realme India website. The same protection offers are also extended to customers who preorder the Realme 12 5G.

Those pre-ordering the 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 12 5G will be eligible for a coupon of Rs. 2,000, while people booking the 8GB + 128GB variant can have an exchange coupon worth Rs. 1,000 alongside Rs. 1,000 bank offer. Customers pre-ordering either option can opt for a six-month no-cost EMI offer on Flipkart or a nine-month no-cost EMI option on the official website

Realme also confirmed that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Realme 12+ 5G will be available for pre-orders at mainland stores. Buyers can enjoy free Realme Buds T300 worth Rs. 3,998 alongside a one-time screen replacement offer worth Rs. 1,149. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB option of the Realme 12 5G will also be available for pre-orders at mainland stores which will allow buyers to be eligible for a free Realme Buds Wireless 3 worth Rs. 2,998 and a one-time screen replacement offer worth Rs. 1,149, as well.

Meanwhile, a landing page on the Realme India website reveals the design of the Realme 12 5G. It is seen in a purple colourway with a large circular rear camera module, similar to the other Realme 12 series models. It houses a dual rear camera unit that includes a 108-megapixel sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom. More details about the handset can be expected closer to the launch date.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 5G series, Realme 12 Plus 5G launch, Realme 12 5G launch, Realme 12 5G series launch, Realme 12 Plus 5G specifications, Realme 12 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report

Related Stories

Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  2. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  3. Itel P55T With a 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Tecno Unveils Camon 30 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs at MWC 2024
  5. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  7. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  8. Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
  9. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  10. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says
  3. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More
  4. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  5. Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year
  6. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Ether Shows Gradual Rally: Details
  7. Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report
  9. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
  10. Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »