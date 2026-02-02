Samsung Galaxy F70 series is scheduled to be revealed in India by the South Korean smartphone maker later today. While the tech giant has yet to announce the launch date and other details about the lineup, the purported render of the Galaxy F70e has surfaced online along with its specifications. Teased to include at least two models, the Galaxy F70 series will include one mid-range handset and one budget phone. However, Samsung has yet to confirm the names. The Galaxy F70e could be offered in at least a black colour option, while sporting relatively thick bezels.

Samsung Galaxy F70e Price in India, Specifications, Design (Expected)

The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that its new Samsung Galaxy F70e will be revealed in India later today. This comes soon after the company announced that it will reveal its new Galaxy F70 series on February 2. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store. One of the handsets in the upcoming lineup is teased to be priced in India under Rs. 30,000, while the other will be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Samsung Galaxy F70e will be priced in India under Rs. 15,000. Moreover, the leaker shared a purported render of the smartphone, revealing its design. The handset is shown with a waterdrop-style notch on the front, which might house the selfie camera. It could feature relatively thick bezels, too. The Galaxy F70e might get a power button and volume controls on the right side. The phone is shown in a black colourway. It is claimed to be equipped with a vegan leather back panel.

Exclusive ✨

Samsung F70e to launch on 2nd February:



• 6.7″ 120Hz HD+ waterdrop display

• MTK 6300

• upto 6GB RAM & 128GB storage

• 50MP + 2MP rear

• 8MP front

• 6000mAh + 25W

• Side FPS , One UI 8, microSD slot

• Vegan leather , IP54

• Under 15k



Even the Galaxy… pic.twitter.com/oIXNaoKvTb — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) February 1, 2026

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F70e will reportedly boast a 6.7-inch HD+ display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The upcoming Galaxy F series smartphone could offer up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the Galaxy F70e will reportedly carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It might feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Samsung's Galaxy F70e might sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It will reportedly run on Samsung's One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. Additionally, it could get microSD card support for storage expansion. The Galaxy F70e is said to ship with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.