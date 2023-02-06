Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series was unveiled last week, and the lineup includes the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The most premium option — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — sports a 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. This model, along with other Galaxy S23 handsets, is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A standout feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its 200-megapixel primary wide camera. This Samsung smartphone also sports a 12-megapixel camera on the front.

Here we compare the pricing and specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its top competitor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple's flagship handset launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will go on sale in India on February 17 at Rs. 1,24,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. A 12GB + 512GB storage variant will cost Rs. 1,34,999, whereas the top-of-the-line 12GB + 1TB storage configuration will cost Rs. 1,54,999.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max pricing in India starts at Rs. 1,39,900 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage versions cost Rs. 1,49,900 and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively. A top-of-the-line 1TB variant will set you back by Rs. 1,89,900.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a variable fresh rate of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the ProMotion refresh rate feature.

Samsung has equipped its new flagship offering with a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is said to be the fastest Snapdragon chipset currently available in the market. On the other hand, Apple has used the in-house A16 Bionic SoC in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. This Samsung smartphone also carries a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel sensor ultra-wide angle lens. Its TrueDepth front camera features a 12-megapixel sensor. for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging. On the other hand, Apple has not officially revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Cupertino company claims that this smartphone can provide up to 29 hours of video playback support.

Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs about 234g, as per the company. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be 7.85mm thin and weigh around 240g. The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max boots Apple's latest iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

