Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will go on sale in India on February 17.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2023 18:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch display, while iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Both smartphones are priced over the Rs. 1 lakh mark
  • The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series was unveiled last week, and the lineup includes the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The most premium option — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — sports a 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. This model, along with other Galaxy S23 handsets, is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A standout feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its 200-megapixel primary wide camera. This Samsung smartphone also sports a 12-megapixel camera on the front.

Here we compare the pricing and specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its top competitor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple's flagship handset launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will go on sale in India on February 17 at Rs. 1,24,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. A 12GB + 512GB storage variant will cost Rs. 1,34,999, whereas the top-of-the-line 12GB + 1TB storage configuration will cost Rs. 1,54,999.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max pricing in India starts at Rs. 1,39,900 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage versions cost Rs. 1,49,900 and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively. A top-of-the-line 1TB variant will set you back by Rs. 1,89,900.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a variable fresh rate of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the ProMotion refresh rate feature.

Samsung has equipped its new flagship offering with a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is said to be the fastest Snapdragon chipset currently available in the market. On the other hand, Apple has used the in-house A16 Bionic SoC in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. This Samsung smartphone also carries a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel sensor ultra-wide angle lens. Its TrueDepth front camera features a 12-megapixel sensor. for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging. On the other hand, Apple has not officially revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Cupertino company claims that this smartphone can provide up to 29 hours of video playback support.

Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs about 234g, as per the company. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be 7.85mm thin and weigh around 240g. The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max boots Apple's latest iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Key Specs
Display6.80-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera40-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB-
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity5000mAh-
OSAndroid 12iOS 16
Resolution-2796x1290 pixels
See full Comparison »
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report
Featured video of the day
First Impressions of Samsung's 2023 Flagship

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus 11R Will Feature The Same Main Camera as OnePlus 11
  5. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
  9. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. South Korea Classifies ‘Blockchain-Based Token’ as ‘Securities; Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaverse Crimes Catches Interpol’s Attention, Here’s What We Know
  2. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report
  4. Goa Using Self-Driving Robot, AI-Powered Monitoring System as Lifeguards on Its Beaches
  5. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Telegram Gets Real Time Chat Translation, Annual Premium Subscription, and More in Latest Update
  7. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Breaks Records in India and Overseas
  8. Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s and More to Get Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update
  9. Twitter Sued for $1.6 Million by Advisory Firm Over Unpaid Bills After Elon Musk Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.