Archaeologists have uncovered a 2,100-year-old temple carved into a cliff face near Sohag, Egypt, approximately 200 kilometres north of Luxor. The discovery, announced by researchers from the University of Tübingen in Germany, includes intricately carved stone reliefs and chambers that provide new insights into the religious practices of the Ptolemaic period. The excavation began in 2022 and forms part of ongoing studies within a larger temple district at Athribis, a site being explored since 2012.

Depictions of Ancient Deities Found

As per press release from University of Tübingen, the temple reliefs were said to depict King Ptolemy VIII, who ruled between 170 and 116 B.C., offering sacrifices to Repit, a lion-headed goddess, and her son Kolanthes. Repit is noted as the consort of Min-Ra, a deity associated with fertility. The structure is believed to have been dedicated to Repit, but confirmation awaits further investigation. Speaking to Live Science, Christian Leitz, an Egyptology professor leading the project, mentioned that the temple's original name remains unknown.

Significant Findings in the Temple Chambers

Within the temple's north tower, a chamber containing utensils and amphorae was discovered, while the entrance featured detailed carvings of Repit and Min-Ra, as per reports. Unique depictions of decans—stars linked with nighttime timekeeping—were also identified. The decans, shown with humanoid bodies and animal heads, including a falcon and an ibis, were described by the team as rare. Such figures have been found in other temples, though typically in larger groups.

Scholars Call for Further Analysis

Experts not involved in the excavation have described the discovery as intriguing but suggest more information is needed to understand its significance, as per reports. Sarah Symons and Juan Antonio Belmonte, archaeoastronomers with extensive experience in Egypt, commented that the findings hold promise for advancing knowledge of Ptolemaic religious and astronomical practices in their statement.

Excavations at Athribis continue, with researchers aiming to piece together more details about the temple's history and purpose.