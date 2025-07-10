Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Deals on OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO Z10 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and More

Buyers can enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 July 2025 17:42 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Deals on OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO Z10 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and More

The Honor 200 5G was launched in India last year

  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale takes place between July 12-14 in India
  • Buyers can grab OnePlus Nord 5 with a Rs. 5,000 discount
  • Amazon offers bank benefits, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options
The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale gets underway on July 12. The annual sale is a three-day affair this year, offering consumers a chance to get their hands on the products they have been planning to purchase, at lowered rates. They can take advantage of lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and home appliances. But before the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins, the e-commerce giant has already unveiled early deals on smartphones such as the iQOO Z10 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Redmi 13 5G, and more.

One of the most notable early deals currently live is on the OnePlus Nord 5. The handset was recently launched in India and is listed on Amazon for Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. However, buyers can grab the handset with a Rs. 5,000 bank discount during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, lowering its price to Rs. 29,999.

Early Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

The e-commerce platform has introduced discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones. Further, ICICI Bank and SBI Credit card holders can avail of 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 6,250 on purchases made during the Amazon sale. There are also coupon-based discounts and exchange offers which can be taken advantage of to further lower the price of the phone. Buyers who do not wish to pay the entire cost of the device upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI offers.

Model List Price on Amazon Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
Redmi 13 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 10,499 Buy Here
Honor 200 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here
Acer Super ZX 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Here
Vivo V50 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Amazon Prime Day 2025, Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, OnePlus Nord 5, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Redmi 13 5G, iQOO Z10 5G, Honor 200 5G, Acer ZX 5G
Samsung to Launch Its First Tri-Fold Smartphone by the End of This Year: Report
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Is Coming to PS5 Later This Year

