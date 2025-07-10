The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale gets underway on July 12. The annual sale is a three-day affair this year, offering consumers a chance to get their hands on the products they have been planning to purchase, at lowered rates. They can take advantage of lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and home appliances. But before the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins, the e-commerce giant has already unveiled early deals on smartphones such as the iQOO Z10 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Redmi 13 5G, and more.

One of the most notable early deals currently live is on the OnePlus Nord 5. The handset was recently launched in India and is listed on Amazon for Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. However, buyers can grab the handset with a Rs. 5,000 bank discount during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, lowering its price to Rs. 29,999.

Early Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

The e-commerce platform has introduced discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones. Further, ICICI Bank and SBI Credit card holders can avail of 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 6,250 on purchases made during the Amazon sale. There are also coupon-based discounts and exchange offers which can be taken advantage of to further lower the price of the phone. Buyers who do not wish to pay the entire cost of the device upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI offers.

