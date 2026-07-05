Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Prime members can access exclusive deals on phones under Rs. 15,000
Handsets from Redmi, Samsung, Lava are available at good discounts
Amazon offers 10 percent instant savings on select bank cards
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Smartphones are becoming increasingly expensive. Rising memory and storage component costs continue to push retail prices higher across the industry. This has caused several brands to hike the prices of their handsets, making it harder to find a capable smartphone on a budget. Thus, Amazon Prime Day 2026 could be one of the last opportunities to grab a feature-packed handset under Rs. 15,000 without stretching your wallet. The sale is now live with discounts on budget smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Realme, and Lava. To further maximise savings, you can also avail of additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI benefits.
The standout deals during the sale include the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, which starts at Rs. 12,999, while the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is available for Rs. 13,749. Those who prioritise battery life can also consider the Redmi 15C 5G. In contrast, the Lava Bold N2 and Realme Narzo 80 Lite are also available at discounted prices during the sale.
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Deals on Phones Under Rs. 15,000
The Prime Day Sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. In addition to price cuts, the e-commerce giant offers up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. There is also an unlimited five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions. Customers can further maximise their savings with exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000, along with no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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