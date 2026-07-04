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Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 70,000 for College Students in India: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i and More

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ has a thickness of 4.5mm and weighs just 1Kg.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 July 2026 16:00 IST
Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 70,000 for College Students in India: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i and More

Moto Book 60 Pro features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 packs a 54Wh battery
  • Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ runs on a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1334U CPU
  • HP's G10 Notebook PC starts at 1.36Kg
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Many top laptop brands offer a wide range of options across different price segments and screen sizes. For students, especially for college students, portability of the device is crucial, and they need to commute to college every day and need the laptops in hand for all the projects, research, and presentations. Not all models available in the market offer the right balance between the best performance and easy handling. While there are several thin and lightweight laptops available right now, only a few belong to the budget category. If you have a budget of around Rs. 70,000, you will get decent models from brands including Samsung, Motorola, and Lenovo that offer a lightweight design along with the hardware that is required for both academic and everyday use.

Here's a look at some of the best thin and light laptops under Rs. 70,000 currently available in India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is another portable, slim, lightweight model that you can take anywhere. It measures 356.6×229.1×15.4mm and weighs 1.55Kg. It has a 15.6-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display and is powered by the Intel Core i3-1315U processor.

The Galaxy Book 4 has Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of onboard LPDDR4x RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. It has stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support and a dual-array digital microphone. For video calls, it has a 1.0-megapixel webcam. It packs a 54Wh battery and supports charging via the bundled 45W USB Type-C adapter.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 has a starting price tag of Rs. 62,990 in India.

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 15.6-inch full HD IPS
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 54Wh

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 13th Gen (15, Intel)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15, 13th Gen Intel) is one of the thinnest and lightest laptop models available in India, suitable for college-going students. This portable model is 17.7mm thick and weighs around 1.6kg. It has up to a 15-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits of brightness. It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor with integrated Intel graphics, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

ideapad slim 3i 13th gen Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 13th Gen

This lightweight laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 47Wh battery. It carries dual 1.5W front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio support and dual-array microphones.

The price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i starts at Rs. 53,991 in India.

Key Specifications 

  • Display: Up to 15-inch touchscreen
  • Processor: Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM 
  • Storage: Up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD 
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 47Wh

Moto Book 60 Pro

The Moto Book 60 Pro is another solid option suitable for college students. It falls within the budget range, and weighs starting at 1.39kg and measures 313.4×221×16.9mm. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU option and packs up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

moto book 60 4

MIL-STD-810H-rated durability and dual 2W Dolby Atmos stereo speakers are the other key highlights of the Moto Book 60 Pro. It has a 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Moto Book 60 Pro has a starting price tag of Rs. 64,990 in India.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU 
  • RAM: Up to 32GB of DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 1TB of SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 65W

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is another laptop available in India with a thickness of 4.5mm at its slimmest point, and weighs just 1kg. It has a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor coupled with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It has an Intel Iris Xe graphics processing unit (GPU).

6

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ runs on Windows 11 and comes with a dedicated Copilot key. It has a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam with infrared (IR). It features a 57Wh battery and is bundled with a 65W charging adapter.

The price of Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ starts at Rs. 49,900.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate 
  • Processor: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U 
  • RAM: 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • Storage: 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 
  • Battery: 57Wh

HP 245 (14-Inch) G10 Notebook PC

HP's G10 Notebook PC starts at 1.36Kg. It measures 324×215x17.9mm. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor alongside integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The laptop features a 14-inch HD display and comes with 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM in a single SODIMM slot, with two memory slots available for future upgrades.

Storage is handled by a 512GB SSD, and the laptop ships with FreeDOS as its operating system. It is backed by a 41Wh three-cell Li-ion battery and includes a 65W HP Smart external AC power adapter for charging. The laptop is also equipped with Stereo speakers and an integrated digital microphone.

HP 245 (14-Inch) G10 Notebook PC has a starting price tag of Rs. 52,999.

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 14-inch
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4-3200 
  • Storage:  512GB SSD
  • OS: FreeDOS
  • Battery: 41Wh
Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Laptop

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • OLED screen is a good addition
  • Dependable performance
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.00 kg
Moto Book 60 Laptop

Moto Book 60 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Colourful design
  • OLED screen is a good addition
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective
  • Average battery life
  • Slightly heavier compared to similarly priced laptops
Read detailed Motorola Moto Book 60 review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics
Weight 1.39 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus, Moto Book 60, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 13th Gen
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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