Many top laptop brands offer a wide range of options across different price segments and screen sizes. For students, especially for college students, portability of the device is crucial, and they need to commute to college every day and need the laptops in hand for all the projects, research, and presentations. Not all models available in the market offer the right balance between the best performance and easy handling. While there are several thin and lightweight laptops available right now, only a few belong to the budget category. If you have a budget of around Rs. 70,000, you will get decent models from brands including Samsung, Motorola, and Lenovo that offer a lightweight design along with the hardware that is required for both academic and everyday use.

Here's a look at some of the best thin and light laptops under Rs. 70,000 currently available in India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is another portable, slim, lightweight model that you can take anywhere. It measures 356.6×229.1×15.4mm and weighs 1.55Kg. It has a 15.6-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display and is powered by the Intel Core i3-1315U processor.

The Galaxy Book 4 has Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of onboard LPDDR4x RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. It has stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support and a dual-array digital microphone. For video calls, it has a 1.0-megapixel webcam. It packs a 54Wh battery and supports charging via the bundled 45W USB Type-C adapter.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 has a starting price tag of Rs. 62,990 in India.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch full HD IPS

Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 54Wh

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 13th Gen (15, Intel)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15, 13th Gen Intel) is one of the thinnest and lightest laptop models available in India, suitable for college-going students. This portable model is 17.7mm thick and weighs around 1.6kg. It has up to a 15-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits of brightness. It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor with integrated Intel graphics, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

This lightweight laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 47Wh battery. It carries dual 1.5W front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio support and dual-array microphones.

The price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i starts at Rs. 53,991 in India.

Key Specifications

Display: Up to 15-inch touchscreen

Processor: Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: Up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 47Wh

Moto Book 60 Pro

The Moto Book 60 Pro is another solid option suitable for college students. It falls within the budget range, and weighs starting at 1.39kg and measures 313.4×221×16.9mm. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU option and packs up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

MIL-STD-810H-rated durability and dual 2W Dolby Atmos stereo speakers are the other key highlights of the Moto Book 60 Pro. It has a 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Moto Book 60 Pro has a starting price tag of Rs. 64,990 in India.

Key Specifications

Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU

RAM: Up to 32GB of DDR5

Storage: Up to 1TB of SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 65W

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is another laptop available in India with a thickness of 4.5mm at its slimmest point, and weighs just 1kg. It has a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor coupled with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It has an Intel Iris Xe graphics processing unit (GPU).

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ runs on Windows 11 and comes with a dedicated Copilot key. It has a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam with infrared (IR). It features a 57Wh battery and is bundled with a 65W charging adapter.

The price of Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ starts at Rs. 49,900.

Key Specifications

Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U

RAM: 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD

OS: Windows 11

Battery: 57Wh

HP 245 (14-Inch) G10 Notebook PC

HP's G10 Notebook PC starts at 1.36Kg. It measures 324×215x17.9mm. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor alongside integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The laptop features a 14-inch HD display and comes with 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM in a single SODIMM slot, with two memory slots available for future upgrades.

Storage is handled by a 512GB SSD, and the laptop ships with FreeDOS as its operating system. It is backed by a 41Wh three-cell Li-ion battery and includes a 65W HP Smart external AC power adapter for charging. The laptop is also equipped with Stereo speakers and an integrated digital microphone.

HP 245 (14-Inch) G10 Notebook PC has a starting price tag of Rs. 52,999.

Key Specifications