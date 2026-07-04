Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is in its first day. There are plenty of deals for you to grab. The three-day sale event is the 10th edition of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 in India, which was first held in 2016. Every year, the e-commerce giant lists various gadgets, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more home appliances, at relatively low prices, allowing you to maximise your savings. This year, Amazon is also offering the best deals on a range of audio devices. Soundbars from reputable brands, like Boat, JBL, Sony, and Zebronics, are listed at discounted prices.

If you are in the market for a new soundbar or looking to upgrade your current home audio sound system, there are a number of options you can choose from during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. For reference, you can get the Boat Avante Bar 3600 at a discounted price of Rs. 7,099. Meanwhile, you can also check out the Sony HT-S20R, a 5.1-channel soundbar, which is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 12,740. Higher-end models, like the JBL Bar 800 Pro, are listed with a discount of about Rs. 55,000, too. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount with SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

We have curated the list of the best deals on soundbars from Boat, JBL, Sony, and Zebronics that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale, helping you make an informed buying decision.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Soundbars

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