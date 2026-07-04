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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount with SBI and Axis Bank cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 14:56 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, and More

Photo Credit: Boat

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on soundbars

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering cashback
  • Sony HT-S20R is a 5.1-channel soundbar
  • You can save up to 75 percent on your next soundbar
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is in its first day. There are plenty of deals for you to grab. The three-day sale event is the 10th edition of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 in India, which was first held in 2016. Every year, the e-commerce giant lists various gadgets, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more home appliances, at relatively low prices, allowing you to maximise your savings. This year, Amazon is also offering the best deals on a range of audio devices. Soundbars from reputable brands, like Boat, JBL, Sony, and Zebronics, are listed at discounted prices.

If you are in the market for a new soundbar or looking to upgrade your current home audio sound system, there are a number of options you can choose from during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. For reference, you can get the Boat Avante Bar 3600 at a discounted price of Rs. 7,099. Meanwhile, you can also check out the Sony HT-S20R, a 5.1-channel soundbar, which is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 12,740. Higher-end models, like the JBL Bar 800 Pro, are listed with a discount of about Rs. 55,000, too. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount with SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

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We have curated the list of the best deals on soundbars from Boat, JBL, Sony, and Zebronics that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale, helping you make an informed buying decision.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Soundbars

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Boat Avante Bar 3600 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,099 Buy Now
Sony S20R Rs. 13,990 Rs. 12,740 Buy Now
Zebronics 9550 Rs. 10,499 Rs. 9,449 Buy Now
Boat Avante Bar 5000 DA Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,799 Buy Now
JBL SB560 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,900 Buy Now
Zebronics 9500 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 7,649 Buy Now
iBall Cinebar 560 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 501 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9535 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
JBL Bar 800 Pro Rs. 99,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Sony A3000 Rs. 1,35,970 Rs. 52,740 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Soundbars, JBL, Sony, Boat, Zebronics
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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