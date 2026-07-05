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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones

Prime Day 2026 brings notable discounts on top models from iQOO. Here are the offers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 July 2026 09:23 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones

The iQOO 15 launch price in India was Rs. 72,999 for the base variant

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Highlights
  • iQOO smartphones have received discounts during Prime Day Sale
  • iQOO Neo 10 is currently priced at Rs. 38,999 for Prime members
  • Customers can get exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000
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Amazon Prime Day 2026 has entered its second day in India. The e-commerce giant's annual sale event brings discounts across smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and audio devices. Shoppers can also take advantage of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI benefits to take home products at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. If you've been planning to upgrade your smartphones, then there are notable discounts on models from iQOO.

Among the notable deals is the offer on the iQOO 15. Listed for Rs. 76,999, the handset can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 71,999. The iQOO Neo 10 is a more affordable alternative, currently priced at Rs. 38,999.

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If you're specifically shopping for a Samsung smartphone, then you can take a look at the offers here. Further, here are the top seven best deals on smartphones under Rs. 1 lakh right now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: iQOO Smartphone Offers

Amazon says eligible buyers can also avail of instant bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on select iQOO smartphones. They can get up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases. In addition to direct price cuts, customers will be able to take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on iQOO smartphones during Prime Day 2026.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 13,749 Buy Here
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 71,999 Buy Here
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11x Rs. 28,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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