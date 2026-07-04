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Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Up to 65 Percent Off on Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and More Home Appliances

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering the Samsung 653L side-by-side refrigerator at a discounted price of Rs. 61,740.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 15:59 IST
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Up to 65 Percent Off on Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and More Home Appliances

Photo Credit: Samsung

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 80,000 on your next refrigerator
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 provides credit card discounts
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the sale event in India. Like the past years, the 2026 edition of the sale event is also offering discounts on a number of electronics. While you can get smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets at relatively low prices. Amazon is also offering various deals on a range of large home appliances, including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and kitchen chimneys. Appliances from reputable brands like Samsung, Faber, LG, Haier, and Bosch are currently up for grabs via the e-commerce site with bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses, in addition to direct cuts.

You can purchase the Samsung side-by-side refrigerator with a 653L capacity at a discounted price of Rs. 61,740, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,21,000. Similarly, Haier's side-by-side refrigerator with a 520L capacity is available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 with a discount of about Rs. 80,000, coming down to Rs. 74,740 from Rs. 1,55,090. Apart from refrigerators, you can also get your hands on Samsung's smart washing machine with a 12Kg capacity at a discounted price of Rs. 34,740.

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Here is the list of the best deals on various home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, that you can get before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 concludes on July 6. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below include bank discounts and coupon offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Large Home Appliances

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 61,740 Buy Now
Haier 520L Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,55,090 Rs. 74,740 Buy Now
LG 343L Double-Door Refrigerator Rs. 59,990 Rs. 32,940 Buy Now
LG 9KG Washing Machine Rs. 53,990 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now
Bosch 9KG Washing Machine Rs. 59,990 Rs. 29,390 Buy Now
Samsung 12KG Washing Machine Rs. 60,990 Rs. 34,740 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton (5 star) Split AC Rs. 63,500 Rs. 40,740 Buy Now
Hitachi 1.5 Ton (3 star) Split AC Rs. 63,990 Rs. 30,499 Buy Now
Faber 60cm Kitchen Chimney Rs. 28,990 Rs. 11,000 Buy Now
Bosch 15 Dishwasher Rs. 68,990 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Kitchen Chimney, Dishwasher, Heavy Appliances
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Up to 65 Percent Off on Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and More Home Appliances
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