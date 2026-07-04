Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the sale event in India. Like the past years, the 2026 edition of the sale event is also offering discounts on a number of electronics. While you can get smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets at relatively low prices. Amazon is also offering various deals on a range of large home appliances, including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and kitchen chimneys. Appliances from reputable brands like Samsung, Faber, LG, Haier, and Bosch are currently up for grabs via the e-commerce site with bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses, in addition to direct cuts.

You can purchase the Samsung side-by-side refrigerator with a 653L capacity at a discounted price of Rs. 61,740, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,21,000. Similarly, Haier's side-by-side refrigerator with a 520L capacity is available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 with a discount of about Rs. 80,000, coming down to Rs. 74,740 from Rs. 1,55,090. Apart from refrigerators, you can also get your hands on Samsung's smart washing machine with a 12Kg capacity at a discounted price of Rs. 34,740.

Here is the list of the best deals on various home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, that you can get before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 concludes on July 6. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below include bank discounts and coupon offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Large Home Appliances

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