Google Working on Anti-Phishing Scanning for Deceptive Apps, May Arrive With Android 15: Report

Google is reportedly working on scanning for and detecting phishing apps on your Android smartphone.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2023 14:54 IST
Google Working on Anti-Phishing Scanning for Deceptive Apps, May Arrive With Android 15: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sora Shimazaki

Google's phishing detection mechanism is expected to arrive with a future Android update

Highlights
  • Google is working on new features to protect privacy and security
  • An upcoming feature will protect Android users from phishing apps
  • Android will reportedly scan apps for deceptive behaviour locally
Google has updated Android with several security and privacy-oriented features over the years and the search giant is reportedly working on adding support for identifying phishing apps to protect users. Expected to arrive with a future update to the Android operating system, Google is developing a feature that will inspect app activity to check for deceptive behaviour, including phishing. The phishing app detection service will reportedly run locally on Android phones, while some detection-related details will be used to alert other users about the same threats.

Android Police reports that a new “scanning for deceptive apps” feature is in development and some references to the functionality are available on the second Android 14 QPR2 beta version that was recently rolled out to testers. The publication uncovered details of the feature in the More security & privacy sub menu in the Security & privacy section of the Settings app.

According to the report, Google will introduce a system service that will scan apps that show users a password field — while many legitimate apps also prompt users to enter their password, phishing scams are designed to trick users into typing their password on a deceptive website or app. However, it is unclear at the moment whether the system will scan all apps for phishing, or just unknown apps.

Another feature that was recently spotted in the works on the second Android 14 QPR2 beta version was a new 'Private Space' feature that can hide apps from other users. In addition to providing a safe space for users to be able to hide and lock their apps and files, the feature might even let users hide the fact that they are utilising the locking functionality by making them type "private space" in the search bar on the app drawer.

While Samsung has offered similar functionality via its Secure Folder feature since 2017, the addition of the Private Space feature to Android would allow all Android OEMs to provide the same functionality. Google's upcoming feature, bringing the feature to billions of Android devices.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Phishing, Android 15, Android, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention

