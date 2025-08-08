Samsung's One UI 8 update is available on the company's latest foldables, will arrive on other Galaxy S series phones in the future. The company recently unveiled a new AI-powered feature aimed at tackling the rise of AI-driven voice phishing scams, called ‘Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert'. It is currently rolling out in South Korea, and is limited to Galaxy devices running on One UI 8. This means that users with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones can try out the feature. The company is expected to expand the feature to more markets in the coming months.

How Samsung's ‘Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert' Feature Works

In a post on its community forum, Samsung announced that a new ‘Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert' feature will be part of the stable One UI 8 update in Korea. According to a company representative, Samsung users will see a “detecting” message when dialling an unsaved number. It is currently available in Korean, and works for outgoing calls.

"When calling an unknown number, we detect and notify you in real time using AI whether there is a suspicion of voice phishing", the post read. If a potential threat is identified, users will receive an instant alert through sound and vibration.

Samsung states that the Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert feature detects voice phishing by using data from the National Police Agency and the National Institute of Scientific Investigation. The post includes machine-translated screenshots of the feature.

How to Enable Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alerts on One UI 8

The Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert feature can be accessed by heading to the phone's app and selecting Settings > Voice Phishing Suspected Call Notification > Voice phishing suspected call notification, to activate the functinality.

The feature is currently exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices running the stable version of One UI 8, meaning it's only available on Samsung's newest foldable phones for now. Interested users can check their One UI version by following Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the latest update.

The Voice Phishing detection feature is limited to Korea at the moment. Samsung is expected to bring it to global users, but there's no word on when that will take place, or how many regions will be supported.

Samsung launched its Android 16-based One UI 8 build at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 last month. The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE models shipped with the new interface. Samsung's One UI 8 Beta programme is currently available for a few Galaxy flagships. It is confirmed to be open for the Galaxy S24 series and last year's foldable smartphones in the coming weeks.