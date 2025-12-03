Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update

Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update

Android 16’s QPR2 update brings new parental control options to Pixel phones, which will appear in the phone's Settings menu.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 14:54 IST
Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update

Photo Credit: Google

Android 16 QPR2 update lets users change the theme of app icons

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android 16 update introduces customisable app icons
  • Android 16 update brings a new notifications organiser
  • Users will be able to set a limit for screen time
Advertisement

Android 16 QPR2 (Quarterly Platform Release 2) update has been released for select Google Pixel phones, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced on Tuesday. The new update brings new AI-powered features, customisation options, and parental control tools, which have been integrated into the phone's settings. Google's Pixel devices will soon start presenting notification summaries for individual messages and group chats, along with a new notification organiser. Users will also be able to change the theme of various app icons on their home screen. It also brings the latest December 2025 security patch to the phones.

Notification Summaries Arrive on Select Pixel Phone Models

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it is now releasing the Android 16 QPR2 update to Google Pixel phones with new features. However, a detailed release schedule has yet to be revealed. The latest Android 16 update introduces various customisation options and AI-powered features, along with new parental controls.

Soon, Google Pixel models running on the latest Android 16 QPR2 update will start displaying AI-generated notification summaries, which will “condense” lengthy text messages and group chat threads, allowing users to get the gist and context at a glance. Moreover, the notification organiser will now automatically group and silence notifications, like promotions, news, and social alerts, which the phone deems to be of lower priority. The company claims that this will reduce distractions to help users remain focused.

The latest Android 16 QPR2 update also introduces new customisation features. The Google Pixel phone will now allow users to change the appearance of the app icons on the home screen by choosing one of the five shapes. Moreover, in the style menu, people select themes for the icons, too, which will be automatically applied across apps.

A new Dark Theme setting is included in the update, which automatically darkens “most light apps”, whether they natively support it or not. The tech giant highlighted that this helps in saving battery, while offering eye comfort.

Lastly, the new Android 16 QPR2 update also introduces new Parental Control options, which will appear in the Settings menu, allowing families to access these features in a single place and the Google Family Link. Guardians will be able to set a limit on the amount of screen time their children get. Moreover, they can set downtime schedules, which will automatically lock the Google Pixel phone at night.

They will have more control over app usage, too, enabling them to limit the time spent on an app or block it “entirely”. However, the new parental control options will allow guardians to add more time when the set limit is reached or extend the scheduled break when needed.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 16 QPR2, Android 16 Quarter Platform Release, Android 16 Features, Bug Fixes, Android 16 Update, Android 16, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  3. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  4. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  6. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  8. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: A Quick Comparison
  10. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report
  2. Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update
  4. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
  5. Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android
  6. Bitcoin Surges Above $93,000 as Liquidity Boost, Institutional Access Lift Market Confidence
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. Binance Names Co-Founder Yi He as Co-CEO; Will Lead Firm Alongside Richard Teng
  9. Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50-Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »