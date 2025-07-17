Samsung's inaugural tri-fold smartphone is now expected to debut by the end of 2025. While earlier reports indicated that it might be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, a fresh leak suggests a different name for the handset. It is tipped to sport a large 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded, and it may be equipped with a silicon-carbon battery. A separate leak indicates the possible launch timeline of the tri-fold phone.

According to journalist Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), Samsung may use the name “Galaxy Z TriFold” for its first triple-screen foldable smartphone. This suggests that the brand may bring the device under the existing Galaxy Z lineup, instead of introducing a new Galaxy G series.

The Q7M might be called “Galaxy Z TriFold.”



What's your take on the name? Got any better ideas? 😅 pic.twitter.com/Xor2Gzecr4 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe on Weibo posted that Samsung's triple-screen smartphone will debut in October. The leak also states that Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design successor will be launched in September.

Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone: What We Know So Far

Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh recently disclosed that the company is planning to launch the tri-fold smartphone by the end of this year. The device, codenamed Q7M, is reportedly set for mass production. The handset bearing model number SM-F968 is said to get a limited release.

The upcoming tri-fold smartphone is expected to feature a 9.96-inch display in the unfolded state. It could boast a 6.54-inch display in the folded form. It is rumoured to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a silicon-carbon battery. It is expected to get a triple camera unit and a flat body. The handset is said to be capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps.

Like the newly launched Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept tri-fold phone, Samsung's tri-fold is likely to have a G-style design with inward-folding hinges. It is likely to compete with the likes of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which is the only tri-folding phone on the market for sale right now.

Samsung teased the multi-folding phone during its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January. It was earlier expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models in the second Galaxy Unpacked event.

