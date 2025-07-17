Technology News
Samsung's Launch Timeline for First Tri-Fold Smartphone Leaked; Tipster Hints at New Name

Samsung could market the triple-screen foldable smartphone with Galaxy Z branding.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2025 20:09 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is the world's first triple screen foldable phone

Highlights
  • Samsung's tri-fold could be limited to select markets
  • Early rumours said that it would be called the Galaxy G Fold
  • Samsung's tri-fold is expected to sport a 9.96-inch display when unfolded
Samsung's inaugural tri-fold smartphone is now expected to debut by the end of 2025. While earlier reports indicated that it might be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, a fresh leak suggests a different name for the handset. It is tipped to sport a large 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded, and it may be equipped with a silicon-carbon battery. A separate leak indicates the possible launch timeline of the tri-fold phone.

 According to journalist Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), Samsung may use the name “Galaxy Z TriFold” for its first triple-screen foldable smartphone. This suggests that the brand may bring the device under the existing Galaxy Z lineup, instead of introducing a new Galaxy G series.

Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe on Weibo posted that Samsung's triple-screen smartphone will debut in October. The leak also states that Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design successor will be launched in September.

Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone: What We Know So Far

Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh recently disclosed that the company is planning to launch the tri-fold smartphone by the end of this year. The device, codenamed Q7M, is reportedly set for mass production. The handset bearing model number SM-F968 is said to get a limited release.

The upcoming tri-fold smartphone is expected to feature a 9.96-inch display in the unfolded state. It could boast a 6.54-inch display in the folded form. It is rumoured to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a silicon-carbon battery. It is expected to get a triple camera unit and a flat body. The handset is said to be capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps.

Like the newly launched Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept tri-fold phone, Samsung's tri-fold is likely to have a G-style design with inward-folding hinges. It is likely to compete with the likes of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which is the only tri-folding phone on the market for sale right now.

Samsung teased the multi-folding phone during its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January. It was earlier expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models in the second Galaxy Unpacked event.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Tri Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ChatGPT Plus Users Can Now Access Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS
Zoho Unveils In-House Zia AI Model, Launches Multiple Pre-Built AI Agents for Enterprises

