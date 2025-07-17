Technology News
Vivo X300 Pro Could Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-828 Sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

Vivo X300 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel telephoto lens.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 18:09 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X200 series (pictured) features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Pro is expected to succeed the Vivo X200 Pro
  • Vivo X200 Pro was launched in October 2024
  • The company is yet to confirm the specifications
Vivo X200 Pro was launched in October 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Now, camera specifications of its likely successor have surfaced online. The Vivo X300 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel periscope lens and two 50-megapixel shooters. The X300 Pro is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Vivo X300 Pro camera specifications (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station, in a post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, has shared camera specifications of a smartphone, which is said to be the Vivo X300 Pro. In the post, the tipster suggests that the handset could get a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch periscope telephoto lens.

Additionally, the phone is said to get a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary shooter using the Sony LYT-828 sensor with support for Ultra-HDR. Another 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens is also tipped to come with the phone. The tipster also hinted that the rumoured Vivo X300 Pro phone will be powered by the yet-to-be-launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500.

If these specifications are true, the supposed successor of the Vivo X200 Pro will see a big leap in most aspects over its predecessor. For context, the Vivo X200 Pro was launched in October 2024. It sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED touchscreen with variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, with 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera.

The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone supports 90W wired fast charging as well. The chipset has been fabricated with the help of the second-generation 3nm process, and houses a Cortex-X925 performance core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz.

Vivo, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro cameras, Vivo X300 Pro specifications
