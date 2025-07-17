Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch could be near as its render has surfaced online, revealing the possible design of the phone. The leak also includes an alleged render of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablet. The early render shows the rumoured Galaxy S25 FE with a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, on the other hand, appears with a dual rear camera unit and a waterdrop-style notch on the display. The tablet is likely to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Design Leaked

The alleged renders of the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have been shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X (formerly Twitter). The design of the upcoming Fan Edition (FE) smartphone looks similar to last year's Galaxy S24 FE. Still, the alleged render suggests small differences between the two.

The Galaxy S25 FE appears with a white coloured back panel, and seemingly features a triple rear camera unit. Additionally, the display of the rumoured handset can be seen with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, along with relatively thinner bezels. The leak corroborates previously shared renders.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is shown with a grey back panel. It is seen with a waterdrop-style notch at the front for the selfie camera, which is placed at the centre-top of the display, in the horizontal orientation. The notch appears to be smaller than usual, marking a shift from the wider notch on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The bezels look thin, much like its predecessor. The render also hints at a dual rear camera setup and S-Pen stylus support.

Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in September or early October this year. They are likely to ship with One UI 8, based on Android 16.

The Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to boast a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S25 FE could house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel front camera. It is expected to be launched in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

The upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.