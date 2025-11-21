Technology News
English Edition

Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode

Nothing OS 4.0, which was first unveiled in September, is an Android 16-based user interface.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 17:20 IST
Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 4.0 brings various redesigned UI elements

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing OS 4.0 is currently rolling out to Phone 3
  • Nothing OS 4.0 will soon be released for CMF Phone models
  • The company has yet to reveal full release schedule
Advertisement

Nothing OS 4.0 update has started rolling out to eligible Nothing Phone models, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced on Friday. The Android 16-based user interface (UI) was first unveiled by the company in September. It brings redesigned UI elements and new features, such as an AI usage dashboard, a new TrueLens Engine for enhanced camera and gallery performance, and various AI-powered creation tools through the Essential Apps. Nothing OS 4.0 also offers Live Updates via Glyph Interface, an Extra Dark Mode, which is claimed to reduce battery consumption.

(This is a developing story, refresh to see updates…)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing OS 4.0, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Valve's Steam Machine Could Be Priced Above 'Console Pricing Model' of $500
Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  2. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
  3. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  5. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  6. iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Launch Pre-Bookings Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Leak Hints at Rear Panel With This Material
  8. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Confirmed; Will Be Equipped With This Chipset
  9. Lava Agni 4 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Is Now Rolling Out Group Chats in ChatGPT Globally to All Users
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode
  3. Valve's Steam Machine Could Be Priced Above 'Console Pricing Model' of $500
  4. Poco Pad M1 With 12,000mAh Battery to Launch Alongside Poco F8 Series and Poco Pad X1
  5. Exclusive: iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Bookings Ahead of India Launch
  6. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Leak Hints at Flat Display, Rear Panel With Leather-Like Finish
  7. CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of ‘High Risk’ Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux
  8. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery
  9. Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Is Now Available on Android
  10. Xbox Partner Preview Announcements: Raji: Kaliyuga, 007 First Light, Tides of Annihilation and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »