Nothing OS 4.0, which was first unveiled in September, is an Android 16-based user interface.
Photo Credit: Nothing
Nothing OS 4.0 update has started rolling out to eligible Nothing Phone models, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced on Friday. The Android 16-based user interface (UI) was first unveiled by the company in September. It brings redesigned UI elements and new features, such as an AI usage dashboard, a new TrueLens Engine for enhanced camera and gallery performance, and various AI-powered creation tools through the Essential Apps. Nothing OS 4.0 also offers Live Updates via Glyph Interface, an Extra Dark Mode, which is claimed to reduce battery consumption.
(This is a developing story, refresh to see updates…)
