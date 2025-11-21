Nothing OS 4.0 update has started rolling out to eligible Nothing Phone models, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced on Friday. The Android 16-based user interface (UI) was first unveiled by the company in September. It brings redesigned UI elements and new features, such as an AI usage dashboard, a new TrueLens Engine for enhanced camera and gallery performance, and various AI-powered creation tools through the Essential Apps. Nothing OS 4.0 also offers Live Updates via Glyph Interface, an Extra Dark Mode, which is claimed to reduce battery consumption.

