Technology News
English Edition

Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Realme P3 Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 14:38 IST
Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Realme P3 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme P3x 5G goes on sale through Flipkart and company website
  • Realme P3 Pro 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery
  • It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
Advertisement

Realme P3 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. The Realme P series smartphone was launched in the country last week alongside the Realme P3x 5G. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Realme P3 Pro 5G features an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80 fast charging.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Price in India

Price of Realme P3 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. It is offered in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown colour options.

The handset is currently up for sale through the company's website and Flipkart. Realme is providing a bank-based instant discount of Rs. 2,000 and an Rs. 2,000 exchange offer for buyers. Shoppers can also avail no cost EMI for six months.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Specifications

Realme P3 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,472x2,800 pixels) quad curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood alongside up to 12GB of RAM and maximum 256GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme P3 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it boasts a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset meets the IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water-resistant. It ships with AI features including AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, and AI Reflection Remover.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme P3 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gmail to Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes for Two-Factor Authentication

Related Stories

Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  2. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Smartwatches Launched in India: See Prices
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  7. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  8. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate', Says Ubisoft
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. Gmail to Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes for Two-Factor Authentication
  3. MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400x SoC With Integrated NPU Launched: Specifications
  4. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Unusual X-ray Flash in Large Magellanic Cloud Puzzles Astronomers
  6. USDC, EURC Stablecoins Secure ‘Token Recognition’ from Dubai Financial Services Authority  
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  8. Perplexity Teases Comet Web Browser With Agentic Search, Opens Waitlist
  9. OnePlus Watch 3 With Smaller Screen, Lighter Build and LTE Reportedly in Development
  10. SpaceX Falcon 9 Completes 450th Mission, Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »