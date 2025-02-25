Realme P3 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. The Realme P series smartphone was launched in the country last week alongside the Realme P3x 5G. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Realme P3 Pro 5G features an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80 fast charging.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Price in India

Price of Realme P3 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. It is offered in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown colour options.

The handset is currently up for sale through the company's website and Flipkart. Realme is providing a bank-based instant discount of Rs. 2,000 and an Rs. 2,000 exchange offer for buyers. Shoppers can also avail no cost EMI for six months.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Specifications

Realme P3 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,472x2,800 pixels) quad curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood alongside up to 12GB of RAM and maximum 256GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme P3 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it boasts a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset meets the IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water-resistant. It ships with AI features including AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, and AI Reflection Remover.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

