Apple Releases iOS 16.4 Beta 1 for Developers: Here's All That's New

The new iOS 16.4 beta update brings support for Unicode 15.0 Emoji.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

iOS 16.4 beta 1 features a slightly tweaked Music app interface

Highlights
  • iOS 16.4 beta 1 includes Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu keyboard layouts
  • It adds new features to the Safari app, third-party browser
  • iOS 16.4 beta 1 enables rich previews for Mastodon links in Messages

Apple started rolling out iOS 16.4 beta 1 for developers on Thursday. The update includes new emojis, Safari browser improvements, and more. The Cupertino company has also improved support for third-party browsers with this beta update. Such apps are purportedly now capable of allowing users to add websites to their home screen. A new “5G Standalone” feature has also been added with iOS 16.4 beta 1 which would benefit Jio users in India and T-Mobile users in the United States.

Apple announced on Thursday that it has begun rolling out the first beta for iOS 16.4. However, it is currently being made only available to developers. The Cupertino company is seemingly also cracking down on the sharing of iOS beta profiles. With this update, the beta enrollment process will be connected to a developer's Apple ID in the Settings app.

iOS 16.4 adds new features to the Safari browser with fresh access to home screen badges and push notifications. In addition, third-party browsers can now also allow users to add websites to their home screen. The Keyboard app has also seen some new additions, including support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji. Furthermore, support for Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu keyboard layouts has been added.

Apple Pencil will now be able to support Tilt and Azimuth angles as well. The iOS 16.4 update has also resolved several issues, including an error that was preventing users from adding or presenting an ID card in the Wallet app.

9to5Mac has also spotted several other features that have not been mentioned in the release notes. These include the “5G Standalone” feature that can deliver cellular data speeds of up to 3Gbps. The Apple Podcasts has also seen improvements made to the Library, along with improvements to Up Next and new CarPlay updates.

The Always On Display in iOS 16.4 beta reportedly comes with a new filter for Focus modes. The Music app has also seemingly received several tweaks, like icon changes and a smaller bottom notification bar. This update is said to enable rich previews for Mastodon links in the Messages app as well.

Further reading: iOS 16.4 Beta 1, iOS 16.4, iOS 16.4 Beta, iOS, Apple
