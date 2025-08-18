Technology News
English Edition
  • Apple to Reportedly Witness More Senior Executives Exit Amid Ongoing Succession Changes

Apple has already made retirement-related announcements about Luca Maestri and Jeff Williams in the last 12 months.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 14:04 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

A couple of more departures are reportedly expected in the near future

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly going to lose at least one more executive next year
  • Kevan Parekh is replacing Luca Maestri as Apple’s CFO
  • Indian-Origin Sabih Khan is replacing Williams as the COO of the company
Apple might soon suffer from a senior management problem. As per a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could see a senior executive depart from their position next year. This reported departure will come after Apple's former Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri and former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams both announced their retirement within the previous 12 months. The report also mentions that further exits are also possible in the years to come. It would be important for the company to handle not only these multiple transitions but also to find the right successor to continue Apple's growth.

Apple to Reportedly Witness Another Senior Executive's Departure Next Year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated in the “Power On” newsletter that Apple will witness “at least” one more major exit next year or earlier. “I am hearing pretty explicitly that there are more departures set to come from the most senior levels of Apple,” he added. The report does not disclose any of the names of the individuals who are expected to leave the company.

These reported exits will add to the company's departing CFO and COO. In August 2024, Apple announced Maestri's retirement and announced Kevan Parekh as his successor. Then, in July 2025, Sabih Khan was announced as the replacement of Williams, who was retiring at the end of the year.

Gurman claimed that Apple has a “pipeline of senior executives waiting out their retirements” because the company wants to space out their departures. This is likely the iPhone maker's succession strategy for an ageing senior management. Interestingly, despite leaving their role, both Maestri and Williams are currently staying in a limited capacity, seeing out the transition. Both executives are expected to keep working till they retire.

While senior members of an organisation retiring is not a big deal, Apple's main struggle is that all the senior staff of the company are nearing retirement age. As such, the company stands to lose the larger vision and strategy if the succeeding staff cannot align themselves with the project and continue with it. With the company focusing on major long-term projects, such as Apple Intelligence, non-humanoid robotics, and entry into the home security category, mismanagement of exits can be very costly.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple to Reportedly Witness More Senior Executives Exit Amid Ongoing Succession Changes
