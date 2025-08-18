Technology News
iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped; Apple Might Not Launch the Standard iPhone 18 in 2026

iPhone 17e is expected to launch in May 2026. The phone could succeed the iPhone 16e, the cheapest in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 16:33 IST
iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped; Apple Might Not Launch the Standard iPhone 18 in 2026

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17e is expected to succeed the iPhone 16e (pictured)

  • iPhone 17e could launch in May 2026
  • iPhone 17e is said to feature the Apple A19 chip
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September this year. However, the rumours regarding a cheaper smartphone in the lineup, which could be unveiled in May next year, have also been surfacing online. Dubbed iPhone 17e, it might succeed the iPhone 16e, which debuted in February this year. Ahead of its supposed launch, the specifications of the iPhone 17e have been tipped. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant may not launch the standard iPhone 18 variant in the second half of 2026.

iPhone 17e Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared, via the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the alleged specifications of the iPhone 17e. The phone is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be a “low-power” screen. It could be powered by Apple's A19 chip. For optics, it could feature a single 48-megapixel camera on the back, while the front could come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset could come with a “Smart Island design”, which the tipster could be referring to as Apple's Dynamic Island, as first seen on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 17e is said to also come with 3D face recognition for security.

As per recent reports, the iPhone 17e is expected to be unveiled in May 2026. It is expected to succeed the iPhone 16e, which was launched in February earlier this year. For context, the iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with Apple's custom C1 modem and is powered by its A18 chip. It supports Apple Intelligence features and Face ID. It comes with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Launch of the Standard iPhone 18 Model Could Be Delayed

According to a report by ETNews citing industry sources, Apple might not launch the standard iPhone 18 variant in the second half of 2026. While the iPhone 18 Pro-series could debut in September 2026, the Cupertino-based tech giant might delay the standard model's launch to the first half of 2027, alongside the iPhone 17e.

After this, the company could launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2027. The reason behind this is reportedly the addition of the foldable iPhone model to the lineup, which is said to have warranted Apple to shift the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model to 2027.

Currently, Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 17-series next month (September). The lineup is said to include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There could also be an iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the iPhone Plus series this year.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped; Apple Might Not Launch the Standard iPhone 18 in 2026
