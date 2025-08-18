Technology News
Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera

Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 runs on HyperOS, and it features Super XiaoAI for controlling smart home devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 18:11 IST
Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 supports both landscape and portrait viewing options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi's Smart Home Screen Max 27 supports music playback, karaoke
  • The Smart Home Screen Max 27 supports 6GB of RAM,128GB of inbuilt storage
  • The Smart Home Screen Max 27 has a rotatable, height-adjustable stand
Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 has been launched in China and is currently available for pre-orders. The Chinese tech giant claims that it is a movable home entertainment screen which can be used to watch content or to control linked smart home devices. The display offers both landscape and portrait viewing options. It supports the Super Xiao AI voice assistant and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS. The display is claimed to offer a standby battery life of up to 13 hours.

Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Price, Availability

Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 price in China is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,700). It is currently available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi Youpin e-store. It will go on sale starting August 21.

There's no word from the company on plans to launch the Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 in global markets, including India.

Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 features a 27-inch anti-glare touch display with a 1,920×1,080 pixels resolution. It has a rotatable, height-adjustable stand and five hidden wheels at the base for easy movement. The display supports both landscape and portrait viewing options. It can be moved up by 20 cm, tilted up by 20 degrees, tilted down by 25 degrees, and rotated 90 degrees in either direction.

The Smart Home Screen Max 27 is powered by an unspecified octa core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, features Super XiaoAI for managing smart home devices and offers pet-themed screensavers.

Xiaomi's Smart Home Screen Max 27 supports music playback, karaoke, fitness, and video streaming. With Xiaomi's Mijia karaoke microphone, it can act as a large-screen jukebox with real-time lyrics. It also offers content from iQIYI, Tencent Video, and Youku, and can be used as an extra display for PCs, smartphones, or consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

The smart display is equipped with a 5-megapixel webcam, and it packs a 9,700mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery on standby. Xiaomi says it offers up to nine hours of usage with continuous video streaming. It can also support up to 52 hours of music playback on a single charge. Connectivity options include HDMI 1.4, USB Type-A, and USB Type-C ports. 

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
