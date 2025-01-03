Technology News
English Edition

Apple to Pay $95 Million to Settle Siri Privacy Lawsuit

A similar lawsuit on behalf of users of Google's Voice Assistant is pending in San Jose.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 January 2025 15:46 IST
Apple to Pay $95 Million to Settle Siri Privacy Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Omid Armin

Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle

Highlights
  • Class members are estimated in the tens of millions
  • The class period began when Siri incorporated the "Hey, Siri" feature
  • The $95 million is about nine hours of profit for Apple,
Advertisement

Apple agreed to pay $95 million (roughly Rs. 814 crore) in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users' privacy.

A preliminary settlement was filed on Tuesday night in the Oakland, California federal court, and requires approval by US District Judge Jeffrey White.

Mobile device owners complained that Apple routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers.

Voice assistants typically react when people use "hot words" such as "Hey, Siri."

Two plaintiffs said their mentions of Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden restaurants triggered ads for those products. Another said he got ads for a brand name surgical treatment after discussing it, he thought privately, with his doctor.

The class period runs from September 17, 2014 to December 31, 2024. It began when Siri incorporated the "Hey, Siri" feature that allegedly led to the unauthorized recordings.

Class members, estimated in the tens of millions, may receive up to $20 (roughly Rs. 1,714) per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The Cupertino, California-based company and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to similar requests. They may seek up to $28.5 million (roughly Rs. 244 crore) in fees, plus $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 9.43 crore) for expenses, from the settlement fund.

The $95 million is about nine hours of profit for Apple, whose net income was $93.74 billion (roughly Rs. 303 crore) in its latest fiscal year.

A similar lawsuit on behalf of users of Google's Voice Assistant is pending in the San Jose, California federal court, in the same district as the Oakland court. The plaintiffs are represented by the same law firms as in the Apple case.

The case is Lopez et al v. Apple Inc., US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-04577.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Siri, Voice Assistant
Redmi A5 Allegedly Listed on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected
Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Will Soon Recommend Groceries to Order on Instacart

Related Stories

Apple to Pay $95 Million to Settle Siri Privacy Lawsuit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
  2. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  3. Blinkit Launches Basic Life Support Ambulance Service in Gurugram
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 With Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched
  6. GTA 6 Could Generate Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone, Analysts Say
  7. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition to Launch Globally With Poco X7 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes
  2. Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry
  3. Hugging Face Introduces Smolagents Library to Build AI Agents With Open-Source LLMs
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; RAM, Storage Configurations Revealed
  5. Vivo X200s Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 1.5K Resolution Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. GTA 6 Reportedly Expected to Collect Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $96,800 Mark, Majority of Altcoins Retain Profits
  10. Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Will Soon Recommend Groceries to Order on Instacart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »