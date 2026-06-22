The iPhone Air 2 is expected to break cover next year with a slim build, succeeding the original iPhone Air. There have been many leaks and rumours about the iPhone Air 2, including the latest one revealing its codename and possible launch timeline. Now, a new leak surfaced online revealing a chipset downgrade compared to the iPhone 18 Pro models. It is also said to address one of the biggest criticisms of the current model by adopting dual rear cameras.

iPhone Air 2 Could Use Feature the Same Chip as the iPhone 18

As per a post on Naver (Korean) by tipster Lanzuk, the iPhone Air 2 will feature a dual rear camera unit including two 48-megapixel sensors. This would be a major upgrade over the current iPhone Air, which boasts a single 48-megapixel rear sensor.

The latest leak also points to a potential compromise in the chipset performance of the upcoming phone. The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to ship with Apple's standard A20 chip instead of the more powerful A20 Pro, which is expected to be used in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple's first foldable iPhone, tentatively called iPhone Ultra, is also expected to run on the A20 Pro. The A20 chip is believed to be built based on the 2nm process.

Besides the iPhone Air 2, the standard iPhone 18 is also expected to use the same A20 chip. Last year, Apple packed an A19 Pro chipset in the iPhone Air, the same chip that powers the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The decision to pick the A20 chip for the iPhone Air 2 could be linked to rising component costs. Using the A20 chip may help Apple to reduce production costs, particularly the manufacturing costs associated with TSMC's next-generation 2nm process.

Apple's iPhone Air 2 is expected to go official in early 2027 alongside the base iPhone 18. It is said to be in the works under the codename V62 and is likely to feature a 6.55-inch LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.