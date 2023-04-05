Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent

Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent

Apple has not revealed a plan for redesigning its AirPods case yet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023 18:31 IST
Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • The front of the charging case may have a touchscreen display
  • The screen will possibly be similar to that on the Apple Watch
  • Siri could be used to control the purported case

Apple AirPods may soon see an upgrade that it has not witnessed before. The true wireless earbuds by the Cupertino based tech giant comes with a charging case like many other earbuds. A recent patent granted to the company by the US Patent & Trademark Office could lead it to make certain changes to the aforementioned AirPods case. As per the patent, the case may soon feature an interactive touchscreen display.

According to the patent, filed in September 2022, the AirPods charging case could include a touchscreen display on the front, similar to that of an Apple Watch. According to the patent description and images, the display would provide media controls as well as access to basic apps such as Maps, Weather, and notifications.

Users will additionally be able to switch between apps using Siri prompts, according to the patent. In one of the diagrams, the ability to use Handoff to transfer a song from AirPods to a HomePod is also depicted.

In some images seen in the patent filing, the case includes a touch-sensitive display. It may include a graphical user interface (GUI), one or more chipsets, memory, and one or more modules, programmes, or sets of commands saved in memory for operating numerous roles in some images. In other images cited, the user is seen interacting with the GUI using finger inputs and motions on the touch surface or with an Apple Pencil.

The patent demonstrates that the company may be investigating this concept internally. Although Apple files a large number of patents, only a small number of them see the light of the day. The idea of AirPods attempting to run a UI-based operating system with a touchscreen will be unique.

Apple launched the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) in India in September 2022 and they are priced at Rs. 26,900. The earbuds are powered by an Apple H2 chip and offer Dolby Atmos and Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking support.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods Case, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
German Antitrust Watchdog Steps Up Scrutiny on Apple, Opens Door for Action Against Anti-Competitive Practices

Related Stories

Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  2. Apple BKC in Mumbai to Be India's First Official Apple Store: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  4. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Here’s What the Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro Could Look Like
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. Apple AirPods Case Could Get a Display in the Future: Detailssi
  9. Nothing Ear Stick Will Now Have Better Call Battery Life, Improved Bass
  10. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta's New AI Model SAM Will Let Select Individual Objects From Within Image
  2. Oppo A1 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, Geekbench, China Telecom Website; Could Launch Soon
  3. Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent
  4. German Antitrust Watchdog Steps Up Scrutiny on Apple, Opens Door for Action Against Anti-Competitive Practices
  5. Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro Images Leaked, Looks Very Similar to ROG Phone 6 Pro
  6. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. OpenAI May Face Its First Defamation Lawsuit Over ChatGPT Claim About Australian Mayor
  8. Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro Gets 5G Connectivity With This Case: Report
  9. Ralph Lauren Opens Crypto Payments in Miami, Joins Other Fashion Brands on Web3 Wagon
  10. SpaceX Starship Rocket Launch Test Could Take Place Next Week, Says FAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.