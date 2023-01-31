Technology News

Apple Workplace Rules Violate US Labour Law, Agency Finds

Apple did not respond to a request for comment. The company has said it takes worker complaints seriously and thoroughly investigates them.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 January 2023 23:52 IST
Apple Workplace Rules Violate US Labour Law, Agency Finds

Apple is facing several pending NLRB complaints, most of which have been denied

Highlights
  • The NLRB investigates charges filed by workers and unions
  • Apple rules have been claimed to deter employees from discussing issues
  • Many tech companies have strict policies to protect trade secrets

Apple maintains workplace policies that unlawfully discourage employees from discussing working conditions, a US labour agency has found.

The National Labor Relations Board will issue a complaint targeting the policies and claiming Apple executives made comments that stymied worker organising unless the company settles first, an agency official said on Monday in an email reviewed by Reuters.

The official had sent the email to Ashley Gjovik, a former Apple senior engineering manager who filed complaints against the company in 2021.

The NLRB investigates charges filed by workers and unions and decides whether to issue formal complaints against companies. The agency can seek to strike down workplace policies and require employers to notify workers of legal violations.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment. The company has said it takes worker complaints seriously and thoroughly investigates them.

An NLRB spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gjovik in an email on Tuesday said she hoped the development will spur more Apple workers to speak up about working conditions and to organise.

In her complaints, Gjovik said various Apple rules, including those relating to confidentiality and surveillance policies, deter employees from discussing issues such as pay equity and sex discrimination with each other and the media.

Gjovik also cited a 2021 email from Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook that allegedly sought to stop workers from speaking to the press and said "people who leak confidential information do not belong here."

Many tech companies have strict confidentiality policies designed to protect trade secrets.

US labour law prohibits policies that could discourage workers from exercising their right to band together to improve working conditions.

Apple is facing several pending NLRB complaints, including one claiming the tech giant unlawfully required workers at an Atlanta retail store to attend anti-union meetings. Apple has denied wrongdoing.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple rules, Apple workplace
5G Rollout Can Unleash New Economic Avenues, Help in Development: Economic Survey 2022-23
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Related Stories

Apple Workplace Rules Violate US Labour Law, Agency Finds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  3. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  6. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  8. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio Support Debuts in India
  9. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: All Details
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Workplace Rules Violate US Labour Law, Agency Finds
  2. 5G Rollout Can Unleash New Economic Avenues, Help in Development: Economic Survey 2022-23
  3. FTX Collapse Has Put Spotlight on Vulnerabilities in Crypto Ecosystem: Economic Survey 2022-23
  4. Honor Magic 5 Series, Magic Vs To Make Global Debut At MWC 2023
  5. Oppo Find X6 Live Images Leak, Shows Massive Camera Module
  6. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life to Be Unveiled On February 7
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  8. Noise Buds VS102 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Playtime, ANC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Hackers Using SwiftSlicer Wiper to Destroy Windows Files, Security Researchers Say
  10. EV Market in India to Cross 1 Crore Annual Sales Mark, Create 5 Crore Jobs by 2030: Economic Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.