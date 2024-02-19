Technology News
Oppo Adds AI Features in ColorOS New Year Edition Update, Reveals Phones That Will Get It First

Oppo announced the AI features at its AI strategy conference held on Monday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 12:57 IST
Oppo Adds AI Features in ColorOS New Year Edition Update, Reveals Phones That Will Get It First

Photo Credit: Oppo

Users will also be able to create AI-generated images through Xiaobu Photo Studio

Highlights
  • Oppo’s voice-enabled assistant Xiaobu gets AI-powered features
  • Oppo adds an AI Call Summary feature with the update
  • AI Deletion can remove unwanted objects from an image
Oppo has added new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to its ColorOS. The Chinese smartphone maker held an AI strategy conference on Monday to unveil the new features and also announced a list of phones that will get the features first. The AI capabilities are being added through the ColorOS New Year Edition update in China and it will be rolled out to both Oppo and OnePlus handsets. There is no word on whether these features will also be made available on the global version of the operating system.

The company unveiled the features in several posts on Weibo, however, most of them were already revealed by various reports earlier this month. Some of the features are similar to the ones previously seen in the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series via the Galaxy AI. As per Oppo, the ColorOS update will add more than 100 AI features to supported devices.

ColorOS update brings an AI Deletion feature for images, which is similar to the magic eraser on the Pixel 8 series. Once users have highlighted a certain area in the picture, the AI can automatically detect and remove unwanted objects, people in the background, and more. An AI Call Summary feature has also been added to the OS. During a call, users can tap a button to start “smart consumption” (translated via Google), which likely means that the AI can listen to the conversation. After the call, tapping on the status bar will take you to a note where the entire call summary will be shown with time stamps. As per the images shared by the company, the summary includes short paragraphs as well as bullet points.

A special focus has been given to Xiaobu, the voice-enabled assistant in ColorOS in China, which also gets multiple AI features. The company stated that generative AI was used to improve its dialogues as well as speech capabilities, making it more realistic. In addition, multiple new skills have been added to the assistant that can now perform more complicated tasks as well as a higher number of general tasks. Xiaobu Photo Studio has also been added to the assistant, which can generate AI images. Further, an AI Greeting Cards feature has also been added to Xiaobu where users can design customized New Year greeting cards with the help of AI.

These AI features will first arrive in 16 smartphones across Oppo and OnePlus through the ColorOS update. For now, it will only be available on smartphones in China. These include the recently launched Oppo Find X7 and the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro, and OnePlus 12, as well as the Find X6 series, Reno 10 series, Find N3, Find N3 Flip, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 2, and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Oppo Find X7
