Technology News
English Edition

Best Smartwatches Under Rs 10,000 in India: Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, and More

Here's a closer look at some of the best smartwatches under Rs. 10,000, including Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 January 2026 10:00 IST
Best Smartwatches Under Rs 10,000 in India: Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, and More

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro price in India starts at Rs. 9,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers AMOLED display, GPS, and long battery life
  • Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS delivers solid fitness tracking at a lower price
  • Titan Celestor adds built-in GPS and sensors like altimeter and compass
Advertisement

Shopping for a new smartwatch that offers a combination of attractive design, a wide range of health features, and great battery life without stepping into the premium territory? You've come to the right spot. Many non-premium smartwatch models now go beyond simple step tracking to offer more expansive health monitoring, GPS support, larger AMOLED screens, and longer battery life. The good news is that you do not need to spend a lot to access these features.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the best smartwatches you can buy in India under Rs. 10,000 right now. The list includes options such as the Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS, and more.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits brightness and 466×466 pixel resolution. It features Titanium Alloy bezels and supports cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch tracks SpO2 levels, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, menstrual health, and sleep. Additionally, there's also a multi-sports mode to monitor various physical activities. It is equipped with a built-in 2W torch.

noisefit endeavour pro review ndtv display NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and features dual-band GPS. The smartwatch packs a 530mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to ten days of battery life and up to 28 days of standby time on a single charge. It comes with 5ATM water resistance.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Price in India

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is available at a price of Rs 9,999. It is offered in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige colour options.

Amazfit Active 2

The Amazfit Active 2 has a 1.32-inch (466 x 466 pixels) display with 353ppi pixel density and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It offers 164 workout modes, including strength training, hyrox race, cycling, and swimming, among others. The smartwatch also provides menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, stress level monitoring and sedentary reminders.

Amazfit Active 2 With Bluetooth Calling,1.32-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India

The company claims it has the support of five satellite positioning systems for easy navigation and access to offline maps with GPS. The Amazfit Active 2 has 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch carries a 270mAh battery that is advertised to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to five days with heavy usage.

Amazfit Active 2 Price in India

The Amazfit Active 2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the Standard version and Rs. 11,999 for the Premium version. The former comes with a black silicone strap, while the Premium version comes with a black leather strap and an additional red silicone strap in the box.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS

The Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection. The smartwatch is claimed to support AI-backed workout recognition and real-time fitness and recovery insights. For health and wellness tracking, it offers heart rate variability, VO2 Max, sleep, stress, steps, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Launched in India With Up to 15 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

The smartwatchincludes built-in GPS and a six-axis motion sensor system for precise positioning. It is equipped with a 300mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. It offers 3 ATM water resistance.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Price in India

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS's price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black option with silicone straps. The Fusion Black and Fusion Grey variants of the smartwatch, with hydrophobic, sweat and water-resistant nylon straps, are priced at Rs. 6,499.

Titan Celestor

The Titan Celestor sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 750 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch has a My Fitness feature, which enables users to track burned calories, steps taken, distance covered, activity intensity, and floors climbed. Another feature is Today's Highlights, which consolidates daily health data, activity reports, and frequently used apps into an AI-powered dashboard.

2 Titan Celestor

The smartwatch comes with a built-in GPS and also has an altimeter, barometer, and compass. The Titan Celestor features Panda Glass protection on top of the display.

Titan Celestor Price in India

The Titan Celestor price in India is set at Rs. 9,995. It is available in black, blue, and grey colour options.

CMF Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 620 nits peak brightness and 353ppi pixel density. It supports heart rate, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle tracking, along with 120 sports modes and 100+ watch faces. For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling, and satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou.

CMF Watch Pro 2 With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The company claims CMF Watch 2 Pro carries an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It packs a 305mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 11 days.

CMF Watch 2 Pro Price in India

The CMF Watch Pro 2 price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colourways, while the Blue and Orange vegan leather strap options cost Rs. 5,499.

Titan Celestor

Titan Celestor

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Premium Design
  • Comfortable silicone straps
  • Good battery life
  • Classic watch faces
  • Bad
  • Tracking could be better
  • Display stutters while scrolling or swiping
Read detailed Titan Celestor review
Strap Colour Beige
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Men
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium and rugged design
  • Vibrant display with good legibility
  • Advanced health tracking and features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Not for slender wrists
  • Unreliable Raise to Wake feature
  • Slow automatic activity tracking
Read detailed Noise Fit Endeavour Pro review
Strap Colour Carbon Black, Driftstone Beige
Compatible OS iOS 11.0 + or Android 9.0 +
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS , CMF Watch Pro 2, Titan Celestor, Smartwatches
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy AI Models in ChatGPT in February

Related Stories

Best Smartwatches Under Rs 10,000 in India: Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Chips
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally With This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Tecno to Launch Pova Curve 2 in India Soon, Company Teases Design
  4. Motorola Signature Goes on Sale for the First Time With These Offers
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, and More
  6. Apple Confirms It Will Open Its Second Store in Mumbai 'Soon'
  7. Gandhi Talks OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Oppo Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Could Be Launched Soon in These Colourways
  10. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Kno
#Latest Stories
  1. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know
  2. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  4. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
  5. CERT-In Asks macOS, Google Chrome Users to Install Updates That Address Security Flaws, Data Theft Risks
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at Launch Timeline, Dimensity 8500 Chipset and Other Key Features
  7. Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  9. Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation
  10. Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »