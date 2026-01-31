Shopping for a new smartwatch that offers a combination of attractive design, a wide range of health features, and great battery life without stepping into the premium territory? You've come to the right spot. Many non-premium smartwatch models now go beyond simple step tracking to offer more expansive health monitoring, GPS support, larger AMOLED screens, and longer battery life. The good news is that you do not need to spend a lot to access these features.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the best smartwatches you can buy in India under Rs. 10,000 right now. The list includes options such as the Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS, and more.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits brightness and 466×466 pixel resolution. It features Titanium Alloy bezels and supports cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch tracks SpO2 levels, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, menstrual health, and sleep. Additionally, there's also a multi-sports mode to monitor various physical activities. It is equipped with a built-in 2W torch.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and features dual-band GPS. The smartwatch packs a 530mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to ten days of battery life and up to 28 days of standby time on a single charge. It comes with 5ATM water resistance.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Price in India

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is available at a price of Rs 9,999. It is offered in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige colour options.

Amazfit Active 2

The Amazfit Active 2 has a 1.32-inch (466 x 466 pixels) display with 353ppi pixel density and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It offers 164 workout modes, including strength training, hyrox race, cycling, and swimming, among others. The smartwatch also provides menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, stress level monitoring and sedentary reminders.

The company claims it has the support of five satellite positioning systems for easy navigation and access to offline maps with GPS. The Amazfit Active 2 has 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch carries a 270mAh battery that is advertised to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to five days with heavy usage.

Amazfit Active 2 Price in India

The Amazfit Active 2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the Standard version and Rs. 11,999 for the Premium version. The former comes with a black silicone strap, while the Premium version comes with a black leather strap and an additional red silicone strap in the box.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS

The Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection. The smartwatch is claimed to support AI-backed workout recognition and real-time fitness and recovery insights. For health and wellness tracking, it offers heart rate variability, VO2 Max, sleep, stress, steps, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

The smartwatchincludes built-in GPS and a six-axis motion sensor system for precise positioning. It is equipped with a 300mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. It offers 3 ATM water resistance.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Price in India

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS's price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black option with silicone straps. The Fusion Black and Fusion Grey variants of the smartwatch, with hydrophobic, sweat and water-resistant nylon straps, are priced at Rs. 6,499.

Titan Celestor

The Titan Celestor sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 750 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch has a My Fitness feature, which enables users to track burned calories, steps taken, distance covered, activity intensity, and floors climbed. Another feature is Today's Highlights, which consolidates daily health data, activity reports, and frequently used apps into an AI-powered dashboard.

The smartwatch comes with a built-in GPS and also has an altimeter, barometer, and compass. The Titan Celestor features Panda Glass protection on top of the display.

Titan Celestor Price in India

The Titan Celestor price in India is set at Rs. 9,995. It is available in black, blue, and grey colour options.

CMF Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 620 nits peak brightness and 353ppi pixel density. It supports heart rate, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle tracking, along with 120 sports modes and 100+ watch faces. For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling, and satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou.

The company claims CMF Watch 2 Pro carries an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It packs a 305mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 11 days.

CMF Watch 2 Pro Price in India

The CMF Watch Pro 2 price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colourways, while the Blue and Orange vegan leather strap options cost Rs. 5,499.