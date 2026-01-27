Technology News
Nothing Store Bengaluru: Nothing Announces Inaugural Date For Its Flagship Store

Nothing recently announced that it will open its first Indian flagship store in Bengaluru.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 14:58 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition (pictured) was launched in India in December 2025.

Highlights
  • Nothing's first flagship store in India will be its second in the world
  • Nothing's flagship store will allow customers to experience the devices
  • CMF recently became a legally incorporated entity in India
Nothing has confirmed that its first flagship store in India will be inaugurated in the second week of February. This comes soon after the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker announced Bengaluru as the city for Nothing's first experiential store in the country. The upcoming flagship store will allow customers to get an in-hand experience of Nothing's smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatches, and other devices. This will help people decide whether they want to buy the device or not. Moreover, the new Nothing flagship store is set to be the UK-based tech firm's first outside of London, which is currently its only flagship store in the world.

Nothing Sets February 14 as the Inaugural Date for its First Flagship Store in India

The Carl Pei-led smartphone maker has announced that it will open its first Indian flagship store in Bengaluru on February 14. Currently, the UK-based tech firm has a single brand-owned flagship store in the world, which is located at 4 Peter Street, Soho in London. Hence, its flagship store in Bengaluru is set to be the second globally. This comes as the tech firm has been displaying an increasing interest in India, as it organises more dedicated product drop events along with various product launches.
 

Nothing's upcoming flagship store in Karnataka's Bengaluru is teased to provide a dedicated space for buyers, where they will be able to explore and experience the brand's “design approach” and “product ecosystem in a more hands-on way”.  This, in turn, will help customers in making their purchasing decisions, as they would have already experienced how the device feels in their hands, the level of comfort it will offer, and how it appears outside of marketing images. 

As previously mentioned, Nothing's decision to bring its flagship store to India reflects its increasing interest in the country. Nothing, in December 2025, announced that its sub-brand, CMF, is now a legally incorporated independent company in the country.

This came shortly after the sub-brand relocated its headquarters to India. The tech firm has also moved its base of operations to India, focusing on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Store India, CMF, Carl Pei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Swiggy Will Now Let You Place Orders and Track Deliveries via ChatGPT, Gemini, and Others
Arc Raiders' New 'Headwinds' Update Releases January 27, Four-Month Content Roadmap Revealed

