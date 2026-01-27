There are several options under Rs. 6,000 for fitness tracking, sleep insights, notifications, and everyday wear.
Looking for a smartwatch that does more without burning a hole in your pocket? You're in the right place. Smartwatches have come a long way from being simple step counters to full-blown health and lifestyle companions, and you do not need to spend a fortune to enjoy those perks. Whether you want real-time fitness tracking, sleep insights, smartphone notifications, or a stylish daily wearable, there is something here for you, all under Rs. 6,000. In this list, we have rounded up some of the best value-for-money smartwatches available in India right now.
In this feature, we will look at various models like the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, CMF Watch Pro 2, NoiseFit Origin, Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS, and Redmi Watch 5 Lite. Each of these watches brings its own mix of features, design, and performance to the table, making them solid choices for everyday use and fitness tracking without stretching your budget.
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is equipped with a 1.91-inch AMOLED display featuring scratch-resistant glass, 320 × 380 resolution, 260ppi pixel density, and Always-on Display support. It offers health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep analysis, and stress tracking, with all data synced via the Zepp Aura app on both Android and iOS devices.
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity along with Bluetooth calling and built-in Amazon Alexa. It includes over 120 preset sports modes, 100+ watch faces, and access to more than 70 downloadable apps. Amazfit claims up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, with a full recharge taking around 120 minutes, and the watch carries an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.
In India, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is currently available at a price of Rs. 5,499 via Amazon.
The CMF Watch Pro 2 comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display offering 466 × 466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 620 nits peak brightness, and 353ppi pixel density. It supports heart rate, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle tracking, along with more than 120 sports modes and 100+ watch faces that sync through the CMF Watch App. Users can also customise the look using interchangeable bezels and straps.
For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling, and satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. It is powered by a 305mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 11 days and carries an IP68 rating. The grey variant measures 25.5 × 4.5 × 1.36cm and weighs 48.1g, while the vegan leather version is 1.39cm thick and weighs 44.4g.
The Nothing sub-brand recently introduced the CMF Watch Pro 2 in India at a starting price of Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colour variants, while the Blue and Orange vegan leather options cost Rs. 5,499.
The NoiseFit Origin flaunts a 1.46-inch circular AMOLED display with 466×466 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. It is backed by the EN1 chipset and runs on Nebula UI, which is claimed to deliver 30 percent faster performance compared to previous Noise smartwatches.
For health and fitness tracking, it includes heart rate and SpO2 sensors, along with sleep, stress, and menstrual health monitoring. The smartwatch supports over 100 activity modes and 100+ cloud-based watch faces via the NoiseFit app. It offers up to seven days of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a stainless-steel build, 3ATM water resistance, and a functional rotating crown.
Currently, the NoiseFit Origin smartwatch is available for purchase in India at Rs. 5,000 through the official Noise website.
The Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS comes with a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection and is powered by an X2 chipset, which is claimed to deliver 1.5x faster performance. It supports AI-based workout recognition and offers real-time fitness and recovery insights. The smartwatch includes built-in GPS, a six-axis motion sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and supports Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3.
For health tracking, it offers heart rate variability, VO2 Max, sleep, stress, step, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The watch packs a 300mAh battery with up to 15 days of battery life, supports 3 ATM water resistance, and provides advanced swim analytics. It weighs 34.2g.
Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS smartwatch's price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black option with silicone straps.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 401 × 502 resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, Always-on Display, and Palm Touch to Sleep support. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, works with Android and iOS devices, and offers 200+ cloud watch faces along with over 150 sports modes. Health features include heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen tracking.
The smartwatch packs built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling, Amazon Alexa, and Emergency SOS support. It includes dual ENC microphones, a speaker, 5 ATM water resistance, and Xiaomi Wear app compatibility. Backed by a 470mAh battery, it delivers up to 18 days of typical usage or up to 12 days with heavy use, and measures 49.1 × 40.4 × 11.4mm while weighing 29.2g.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite can be bought at Rs. 3,499 in India.
