Looking for a smartwatch that does more without burning a hole in your pocket? You're in the right place. Smartwatches have come a long way from being simple step counters to full-blown health and lifestyle companions, and you do not need to spend a fortune to enjoy those perks. Whether you want real-time fitness tracking, sleep insights, smartphone notifications, or a stylish daily wearable, there is something here for you, all under Rs. 6,000. In this list, we have rounded up some of the best value-for-money smartwatches available in India right now.

In this feature, we will look at various models like the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, CMF Watch Pro 2, NoiseFit Origin, Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS, and Redmi Watch 5 Lite. Each of these watches brings its own mix of features, design, and performance to the table, making them solid choices for everyday use and fitness tracking without stretching your budget.

Best Smartwatches Under Rs 6,000 in India

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is equipped with a 1.91-inch AMOLED display featuring scratch-resistant glass, 320 × 380 resolution, 260ppi pixel density, and Always-on Display support. It offers health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep analysis, and stress tracking, with all data synced via the Zepp Aura app on both Android and iOS devices.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity along with Bluetooth calling and built-in Amazon Alexa. It includes over 120 preset sports modes, 100+ watch faces, and access to more than 70 downloadable apps. Amazfit claims up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, with a full recharge taking around 120 minutes, and the watch carries an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.91-inch AMOLED, 320 × 380, 260ppi, AOD, scratch-resistant

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress

Fitness modes: 120+ sports modes

Watch faces: 100+ watch faces

Apps: 70+ downloadable apps

Compatibility: Android and iOS, Zepp Aura app

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth calling

Smart features: Amazon Alexa

Battery: Up to 12 days, 120-minute full charge

Durability: IP68 dust and splash resistance

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity Price in India

In India, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is currently available at a price of Rs. 5,499 via Amazon.

CMF Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display offering 466 × 466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 620 nits peak brightness, and 353ppi pixel density. It supports heart rate, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle tracking, along with more than 120 sports modes and 100+ watch faces that sync through the CMF Watch App. Users can also customise the look using interchangeable bezels and straps.

For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling, and satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. It is powered by a 305mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 11 days and carries an IP68 rating. The grey variant measures 25.5 × 4.5 × 1.36cm and weighs 48.1g, while the vegan leather version is 1.39cm thick and weighs 44.4g.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED AOD, 466 × 466, 60Hz, 620 nits, 353ppi

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, menstrual cycle

Fitness modes: 120+ sports modes

Watch faces: 100+ watch faces

Customisation: Interchangeable bezels and straps

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou

Calling: Bluetooth calling

Battery: 305mAh, up to 11 days typical use

Durability: IP68 dust and splash resistance

Dimensions & weight: Grey 25.5 × 4.5 × 1.36cm, 48.1g; Vegan leather 1.39cm thick, 44.4g

CMF Watch Pro 2 Price in India

The Nothing sub-brand recently introduced the CMF Watch Pro 2 in India at a starting price of Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colour variants, while the Blue and Orange vegan leather options cost Rs. 5,499.

NoiseFit Origin

The NoiseFit Origin flaunts a 1.46-inch circular AMOLED display with 466×466 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. It is backed by the EN1 chipset and runs on Nebula UI, which is claimed to deliver 30 percent faster performance compared to previous Noise smartwatches.

For health and fitness tracking, it includes heart rate and SpO2 sensors, along with sleep, stress, and menstrual health monitoring. The smartwatch supports over 100 activity modes and 100+ cloud-based watch faces via the NoiseFit app. It offers up to seven days of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a stainless-steel build, 3ATM water resistance, and a functional rotating crown.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.46-inch circular AMOLED, 466 × 466, 600 nits

Chipset: EN1 processor

Software: Nebula UI

Performance: Claimed 30% faster than previous models

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, menstrual health

Fitness modes: 100+ activities

Watch faces: 100+ cloud-based, NoiseFit app support

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery life: Up to 7 days

Build: Stainless steel, rotating crown

Water resistance: 3 ATM

NoiseFit Origin Price in India

Currently, the NoiseFit Origin smartwatch is available for purchase in India at Rs. 5,000 through the official Noise website.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS

The Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS comes with a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection and is powered by an X2 chipset, which is claimed to deliver 1.5x faster performance. It supports AI-based workout recognition and offers real-time fitness and recovery insights. The smartwatch includes built-in GPS, a six-axis motion sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and supports Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3.

For health tracking, it offers heart rate variability, VO2 Max, sleep, stress, step, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The watch packs a 300mAh battery with up to 15 days of battery life, supports 3 ATM water resistance, and provides advanced swim analytics. It weighs 34.2g.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.43-inch circular AMOLED, Gorilla Glass

Chipset: X2 processor, claimed 1.5× faster performance

Sensors: Built-in GPS, six-axis motion sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope

Fitness features: AI workout recognition, real-time fitness and recovery insights

Health tracking: Heart rate, HRV, VO2 Max, sleep, stress, steps, menstrual cycle

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling

Water resistance: 3 ATM

Swim tracking: Calories, time, pace, stroke details

Battery: 300mAh, up to 15 days battery life

Weight: 34.2g

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Price in India

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS smartwatch's price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black option with silicone straps.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 401 × 502 resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, Always-on Display, and Palm Touch to Sleep support. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, works with Android and iOS devices, and offers 200+ cloud watch faces along with over 150 sports modes. Health features include heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen tracking.

The smartwatch packs built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth calling, Amazon Alexa, and Emergency SOS support. It includes dual ENC microphones, a speaker, 5 ATM water resistance, and Xiaomi Wear app compatibility. Backed by a 470mAh battery, it delivers up to 18 days of typical usage or up to 12 days with heavy use, and measures 49.1 × 40.4 × 11.4mm while weighing 29.2g.

Key Specifications

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED, 401 × 502 pixels, 600 nits, AOD

Controls: Side button, Palm Touch to Sleep

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2

Fitness modes: 150+ sports modes

Watch faces: 200+ cloud-based

Connectivity: Built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.3

Smart features: Bluetooth calling, Amazon Alexa, Emergency SOS

Audio: Dual ENC microphones, speaker

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Battery: 470mAh, magnetic charging, up to 18 days typical, 12 days heavy

Dimensions & weight: 49.1 × 40.4 × 11.4mm, 29.2g

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Price in India

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite can be bought at Rs. 3,499 in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.