CMF Phone 1 Box Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch This Year: Details

If the rumours come to fruition, the CMF Phone 1 could undercut Nothing’s current most affordable smartphone, the Phone 2a, by about Rs. 4000.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 June 2024 19:30 IST
CMF Phone 1 Box Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch This Year: Details

Photo Credit: X/Rahul Janardhanan

CMF Phone 1 may not reportedly feature Nothing's iconic Glyph Interface at the back

  • The box price of CMF Phone 1 could be Rs. 19,999, a tipster claims
  • t is tipped to be offered at an even lower price with added discounts
  • The smartphone is speculated to have a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display
CMF Phone 1 price in India was leaked on a social media platform by a tipster on Monday (June 10). As per the claims the smartphone's box price is speculated to be around the Rs. 20,000 mark. The upcoming smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand CMF was officially confirmed by the company on June 6, however, the launch date was not revealed. This development comes amidst another leak which hinted at information about the smartphone's chipset as well as expandable storage.

CMF Phone 1 Box Price Leak

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Yogesh Brar, the box price of the base variant of the CMF Phone 1 may be Rs. 19,999. However, another report speculates that the actual price may be slightly less than the one allegedly mentioned on the box. Without discounts, it may reportedly be sold at Rs. 18,000, while discounts could take its price to as low as Rs. 17,000.

If the rumours come to fruition, it would make the CMF Phone 1 the cheapest smartphone offered in India by the Carl Pei-led startup, undercutting the Nothing Phone 2a by about Rs. 4,000.

A microsite for the impending launch of the smartphone is already live on Flipkart, although it does not delve into any specifics, such as its features or pricing.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Gadget Bits on X, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC – an octa-core processor comprising four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four clocked at 2.0GHz. Tipster Technerd_9 claims it may be offered in two UFS 2.2 storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

It is also speculated to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the handset is tipped to feature a dual camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It may also have a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

As per the leaks, the CMF Phone 1 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 15 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Sport a 1-Inch Primary Sensor

