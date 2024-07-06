Technology News

CMF Phone 1 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

CMF Phone 1 is launching in India on July 08, 2024. The smartphone will feature some interesting features and specifications. Read on to know more!

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 July 2024 12:00 IST
CMF Phone 1 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: CMF

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 will launch in India on July 08, 2024
  • The smartphone will feature a unique design language
  • Here’s everything you need to know about CMF Phone 1
Advertisement

CMF by Nothing is all set to introduce its maiden smartphone in India. The company has confirmed it will launch CMF Phone 1 in the country on July 08, 2024. The newest smartphone will again bring a new design language to the mid-range segment. Moreover, the brand will also introduce other products, including CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. 

The CMF Phone 1 will offer an interesting set of features and specifications at an aggressive price point. So, if you are wondering what to expect from the first CMF handset, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the CMF Phone 1 price in India, its launch date, expected specifications, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

CMF Phone 1 India Launch Details

CMF by Nothing has confirmed that it will introduce its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India on Jully 08, 2024. The launch event will take place at 2:30 PM IST. One can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel, while the live updates will be available on the CMF social media handles. 

CMF Phone 1 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Multiple reports hint at the India price of CMF Phone 1. As per reports, the smartphone might start at Rs 15,999 for the base variant, while the other variant might come with a price tag of Rs 17,999. However, these prices could include bank discounts and other offers. 

3 CMF Phone 1

So, one can expect the CMF Phone 1 to be priced in India under Rs 20,000 price segment. That said, we can only get the exact device pricing during the launch event. As far as the sale date is concerned, one can expect it to be available within a week of the launch. 

CMF Phone 1 Expected Features and Specifications

CMF has already revealed some key features and specifications of the CMF Phone 1. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

The CMF Phone 1 will offer a customisable rear panel. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available with interchangeable back panels in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange colour options. Interestingly, one might remove the back panel and install a new one with the CMF Phone 1. 

5 CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 will feature interchangeable rear panels
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The rear panel also features a dual-camera setup at the top-right corner, while the bottom left corner comes with a dial-like design, which could be for customisation as well. 

Display

Coming to the display, the CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a Super AMOLED display. As per multiple reports, the handset might come loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset might also pack an LTPS panel along with up to 2000nits of peak brightness. 

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the latest CMF device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The newest chipset is based on TSMC's 4nm Gen 2 process and features four performance cores at 2.5GHz. The phone is also loaded with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 16GB via CMF RAM Booster technology. 

2 CMF Phone 1

The smartphone will be loaded with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The phone might come loaded with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. Moreover, the handset will run on the Android 14 operating system and come with ChatGPT integration. 

Cameras

In terms of optics, the CMF Phone 1 will pack a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The company has confirmed that the handset will feature a 50-megapixel Sony sensor as the primary lens with f/1.8 aperture.

4 CMF Phone 1

The phone will pack a dual-camera setup on the rear panel
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The sensor will also feature Ultra XDR support to enhance photos. It might also come with a depth sensor as the secondary rear camera. On the front, the CMF device is said to pack a 16-megapixel sensor. 

Battery and Other Details

In terms of battery, the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims the battery can last up to 2 days of usage or 22 hours of non-stop YouTube streaming. That said, a 33W fast charging solution reportedly backs the handset. Apart from this, the phone is reported to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating, mono speaker setup, Type-C port, and more. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 1 battery, CMF Phone 1 camera, CMF Phone 1 Display, CMF Phone 1 India launch, CMF Phone 1 launch date, CMF Phone 1 price in india, CMF Phone 1 Processor, CMF Phone 1 RAM, CMF Phone 1 Specifiations in India, CMF Phone 1 specifications, CMF Phone 1 Variants
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leaked Images Show LED Strips on Stem; Buds 3 Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of Debut
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website

Related Stories

CMF Phone 1 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Student Referral Program Launches in India: How to Register, Benefits
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 Design Leaked Ahead of July 16 Launch
  3. Lava Blaze X 5G Tipped to Run on This New Chipset
  4. CMF Watch Pro 2 Will Let You Change Bezels in Seconds
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review
  6. OnePlus 13, OnePlus Ace 4 Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD View Design Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  2. Moshi AI Chatbot With Real-Time Voice Features Launched by Kyutai Labs as GPT-4o Rival
  3. Lava Blaze X 5G Price Range Leaked Ahead of India Launch; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website
  5. Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,400mAh Battery; Fast Charging Details Surface Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leaked Images Show LED Strips on Stem; Buds 3 Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of Debut
  7. Google Photos Crosses 10 Billion Download Milestone on the Play Store
  8. Crypto Airdrops Spur Use of Web3 Wallets as Blockchain Gaming, DeFi Growth Slows: Report
  9. CMF Watch Pro 2 Teased to Come With Interchangeable Bezels
  10. Honor 200 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 18: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »