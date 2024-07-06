CMF by Nothing is all set to introduce its maiden smartphone in India. The company has confirmed it will launch CMF Phone 1 in the country on July 08, 2024. The newest smartphone will again bring a new design language to the mid-range segment. Moreover, the brand will also introduce other products, including CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2.

The CMF Phone 1 will offer an interesting set of features and specifications at an aggressive price point. So, if you are wondering what to expect from the first CMF handset, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the CMF Phone 1 price in India, its launch date, expected specifications, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

CMF Phone 1 India Launch Details

CMF by Nothing has confirmed that it will introduce its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India on Jully 08, 2024. The launch event will take place at 2:30 PM IST. One can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel, while the live updates will be available on the CMF social media handles.

CMF Phone 1 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Multiple reports hint at the India price of CMF Phone 1. As per reports, the smartphone might start at Rs 15,999 for the base variant, while the other variant might come with a price tag of Rs 17,999. However, these prices could include bank discounts and other offers.

So, one can expect the CMF Phone 1 to be priced in India under Rs 20,000 price segment. That said, we can only get the exact device pricing during the launch event. As far as the sale date is concerned, one can expect it to be available within a week of the launch.

CMF Phone 1 Expected Features and Specifications

CMF has already revealed some key features and specifications of the CMF Phone 1. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

The CMF Phone 1 will offer a customisable rear panel. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available with interchangeable back panels in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange colour options. Interestingly, one might remove the back panel and install a new one with the CMF Phone 1.

The CMF Phone 1 will feature interchangeable rear panels

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The rear panel also features a dual-camera setup at the top-right corner, while the bottom left corner comes with a dial-like design, which could be for customisation as well.

Display

Coming to the display, the CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a Super AMOLED display. As per multiple reports, the handset might come loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset might also pack an LTPS panel along with up to 2000nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the latest CMF device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The newest chipset is based on TSMC's 4nm Gen 2 process and features four performance cores at 2.5GHz. The phone is also loaded with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 16GB via CMF RAM Booster technology.

The smartphone will be loaded with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The phone might come loaded with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. Moreover, the handset will run on the Android 14 operating system and come with ChatGPT integration.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the CMF Phone 1 will pack a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The company has confirmed that the handset will feature a 50-megapixel Sony sensor as the primary lens with f/1.8 aperture.

The phone will pack a dual-camera setup on the rear panel

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The sensor will also feature Ultra XDR support to enhance photos. It might also come with a depth sensor as the secondary rear camera. On the front, the CMF device is said to pack a 16-megapixel sensor.

Battery and Other Details

In terms of battery, the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims the battery can last up to 2 days of usage or 22 hours of non-stop YouTube streaming. That said, a 33W fast charging solution reportedly backs the handset. Apart from this, the phone is reported to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating, mono speaker setup, Type-C port, and more.