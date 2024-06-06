CMF Phone 1 will soon be launched as the Nothing sub brand's first smartphone. CMF by Nothing has officially announced the moniker and confirmed the upcoming launch of the handset. It has also teased a key design element of the upcoming smartphone. CMF is a sub brand of the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei and focuses on innovative designs. Previous reports have claimed that the CMF Phone 1 could be a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a, which was introduced in March this year, but with a markedly different design.

CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Soon

CMF by Nothing officially confirmed the CMF Phone 1 is "coming soon" in a post on X. The post also suggests that the upcoming handset will make its debut as an entry-level smartphone.

Notably, an earlier leak about the CMF Phone 1 also suggested that it could be an entry-level offering priced around Rs. 12,000 in the country. The smartphone maker is yet to officially announce plans to launch the handset in India.

CMF Phone 1 Design Teased

Although no other details about the handset have been confirmed, the company has shared a teaser image of the CMF Phone 1 in the aforementioned post. It reveals an orange faux-leather panel with what appears to be a circular dial placed in a corner, similar to the one found on the CMF Buds charging case. The dial on the TWS earphones case served as a lanyard holder. It is not yet known if the dial will serve a different purpose on the handset.

Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design.



Leveraging @nothing's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem.



As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 6, 2024

Notably, the Glyph interface found on all Nothing smartphones including the Phone 2a, has been absent from all CMF Phone 1 teasers and leaks.

CMF Phone 1 specifications, features (rumoured)

The CMF Phone 1 has previously been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with thick bezels. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. The phone is also likely to support 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It is expected to ship with NothingOS 2.6.0, a version that is not yet publicly available.

For optics, the CMF Phone 1 is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside another 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The front camera of the handset is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

