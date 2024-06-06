Technology News

CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut

CMF Phone 1 is said be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Phone 1 teased in what appears to be an orange vegan leather finish

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 may ship with a yet-unreleased NothingOS 2.6.0
  • The handset is likely to feature dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The CMF Phone 1 is said to support 33W fast charging
CMF Phone 1 will soon be launched as the Nothing sub brand's first smartphone. CMF by Nothing has officially announced the moniker and confirmed the upcoming launch of the handset. It has also teased a key design element of the upcoming smartphone. CMF is a sub brand of the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei and focuses on innovative designs. Previous reports have claimed that the CMF Phone 1 could be a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a, which was introduced in March this year, but with a markedly different design.

CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Soon 

CMF by Nothing officially confirmed the CMF Phone 1 is "coming soon" in a post on X. The post also suggests that the upcoming handset will make its debut as an entry-level smartphone.

Notably, an earlier leak about the CMF Phone 1 also suggested that it could be an entry-level offering priced around Rs. 12,000 in the country. The smartphone maker is yet to officially announce plans to launch the handset in India. 

CMF Phone 1 Design Teased

Although no other details about the handset have been confirmed, the company has shared a teaser image of the CMF Phone 1 in the aforementioned post. It reveals an orange faux-leather panel with what appears to be a circular dial placed in a corner, similar to the one found on the CMF Buds charging case. The dial on the TWS earphones case served as a lanyard holder. It is not yet known if the dial will serve a different purpose on the handset.

Notably, the Glyph interface found on all Nothing smartphones including the Phone 2a, has been absent from all CMF Phone 1 teasers and leaks. 

CMF Phone 1 specifications, features (rumoured)

The CMF Phone 1 has previously been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with thick bezels. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. The phone is also likely to support 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It is expected to ship with NothingOS 2.6.0, a version that is not yet publicly available.

For optics, the CMF Phone 1 is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside another 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The front camera of the handset is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
