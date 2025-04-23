A majority of consumers in India would prefer to buy a compact smartphone if it delivers flagship-level performance and adequate battery life, according to a survey from a market research firm commissioned by OnePlus. Difficulty in one-handed use for extended periods and risk of accidental drops were cited as key reasons for seeking more compact handsets. Half of the respondents would not be willing to compromise on criteria such as processor performance and battery life despite their willingness to buy a smartphone with a compact screen.

Respondents also said that they would prefer offerings from top brands such as Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung for their next compact phone.

Indian Consumers Leaning Towards Compact Smartphones

Counterpoint Research surveyed a pool of 2,000 young professionals and 88 percent of respondents said they would purchase a compact smartphone which delivers flagship-level performance. However, half of them say that they valued processor performance and battery life, and would not compromise on these specifications.

For starters, 55 percent of respondents said that ease of holding and one-handed use are important factors when it comes to choosing a smartphone. Nearly 49 percent cited comfort during extended use as a reason for preferring a compact smartphone. Meanwhile, 71 percent of respondents consider a good in-hand feel as reason enough to purchase a smaller phone, while 69 percent of them also give importance to the phone's appearance and feel when making a purchasing decision.

Despite their leaning towards a compact smartphone, the survey reveals that 68 percent of the respondents felt that the current Indian smartphone market offers limited choice in this category.

The survey reveals Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus to be the top brands which Indian consumers consider when purchasing a compact smartphone. 60 percent of the respondents prefer a smartphone with an ideal screen size between 6 and 6.5 inches. 11 percent say they would buy a phone with a display smaller than 6 inches, while 29 percent prefer screens larger than 6.5 inches.

Meanwhile, 86 percent of respondents say they prefer compact smartphones to enhance their gaming experience. As per the survey, 84 percent of them would prefer a smartphone with a customisable button — like Apple's Action Button that first arrived on the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023 — which delivers quick access to features such as the camera, apps, or volume.

Meanwhile, with the rise in artificial intelligence (AI), 89 percent of respondents would consider AI offerings such as voice assistants, camera-centric additions, and battery-related features when making their purchasing decision.