Vivo started rolling out the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 in India last year. Months after the original launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it is bringing new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It includes various productivity and communication-based smart features like Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation. Further, it includes an AI Call Translation tool for providing real-time translation during phone calls and an AI Live Text feature that can extract text from images.

FunTouch OS 15 to Introduce AI Features on Vivo's Apps

Vivo detailed the new AI features of FunTouch OS 15's latest iteration, stating that the AI Erase feature is a precision tool that allows users to remove distractions, unwanted objects or people they want to erase with a tap or swipe. The AI Live cutout feature lets users instantly isolate a subject by simply long-pressing. It automatically detects and separates the subject from the background in a video or photo.

The latest updates to FunTouch OS 15 also add an enhanced Recorder app with new capabilities. The AI Transcript Assist feature converts voice recordings into precise text summaries. Similarly, there is a new AI Screen Translation feature for real-time translations, without switching apps.

Additionally, the new update brings an AI Call Translation tool that allows real-time translation of spoken language during a phone call between people who speak different languages. With AI Photo Enhance feature allows users to modify their photographs by sharpening faces, brightening details, and reviving expressions.

Vivo has also introduced Google's AI-powered Circle to Search-like feature on FunTouch OS 15. This Circle to Search tool allows users to quickly search for items without leaving the current app or activity. Users can circle text, images, or objects to trigger an instant, context-aware search. The company has also added an AI Live Text tool that can instantly recognise and extract the text from an image.

The AI Note Assist in FunTouch OS 15 can be used to quickly create organised professional notes. This tool includes Smart layout, Summarise, Extract to-dos, and Translate the content. These AI features are confirmed to be available on select handset.s. Availability of them may vary by device and region, according to the company.