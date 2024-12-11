Technology News
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of December 12 Launch

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro were launched in China in October.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 14:49 IST
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of December 12 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 series features MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC

  • Both Vivo India and Amazon are teasing the arrival of new phones
  • The standard Vivo X200 houses a 5,800mAh battery
  • Pro model will include a V3+ imaging chip
 Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will be launched in India on December 12. Just a day before the formal reveal, a known tipster has suggested the pricing details of the phone. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro were unveiled in China in October alongside a Vivo X200 Mini model. The Mini variant is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are confirmed to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and Zeiss-branded cameras in India. They will feature Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Price Tipped

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Vivo X200 will be priced at Rs. 65,999 in India. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model could cost Rs. 71,999. This price tag is slightly higher than the Rs. 63,999 launch price of the older Vivo X100 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

As per the tipster, the Vivo X200 Pro will be priced at Rs. 94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. For comparison, the Vivo X100 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the same RAM and storage configuration. Vivo is expected to announce introductory offers and payment-related discounts for the upcoming phones.

In the Chinese market, the Vivo X200 arrived with an initial price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The Vivo X200 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the same RAM and storage trim.

The India launch of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will take place on December 12 at 12:00pm. Both Vivo India and Amazon are teasing the arrival of the new phones through a dedicated landing page on their websites. They are confirmed to boast Zeiss cameras and run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and Funtouch OS 15.

The Pro model will be available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey colourways, while the vanilla model will be launched in Cosmos Black and Natural Green shades. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will pack 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively.

 

Tesla Said to Have Restarted Search for New Delhi Showroom with DLF

