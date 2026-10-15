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Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ to Launch Next Year With the Same Selfie Camera as Galaxy S26: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ might retain the same selfie camera that the company has used since the Galaxy S23 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 12:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ to Launch Next Year With the Same Selfie Camera as Galaxy S26: Report
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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might get a new selfie shooter
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 series could include four models
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new phones
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched in India and other global markets early next year. However, the leaks and rumours regarding the specifications, features, pricing, and design have been surfacing online for months. Unlike this year, the next-generation Galaxy S series is expected to include four devices instead of three, with the addition of the rumoured Pro model. A new leak now suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will be equipped with the same selfie camera as the Galaxy S26 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly boast an ungraded shooter on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ to Reportedly Skip Selfie Camera Upgrade

GalaxyClub reports (translated from Dutch) that the lower-end next-generation Samsung Galaxy S27 series phones will miss out on a selfie camera upgrade. The report highlights that the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will be equipped with a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, which could be the same as their predecessors. The company has equipped its Galaxy S series phones with the same 12-megapixel selfie shooter since the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, which was launched globally in February 2023.

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If this is true, it would be the fifth in a row that the South Korean tech giant will equip its Galaxy S series phones with the same camera sensor on the front. On the other hand, the report claims that the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will be launched with a new 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. This would be a notable upgrade over the 12-megapixel selfie shooter, with an f/2.2 aperture, on this year's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, Samsung has yet to confirm these details.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will also retain the triple rear camera units. However, the company is expected to upgrade the 50-megapixel primary rear shooter. Apart from this, the phones could also carry a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, similar to the current-generation Galaxy S26 series phones.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S27 will reportedly launch with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 87,000) in the US and South Korea and $999 (about Rs. 97,000) in other global markets. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is said to debut at a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and $1,199 (about Rs. 1,16,000) in the US and other global markets, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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