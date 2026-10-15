Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched in India and other global markets early next year. However, the leaks and rumours regarding the specifications, features, pricing, and design have been surfacing online for months. Unlike this year, the next-generation Galaxy S series is expected to include four devices instead of three, with the addition of the rumoured Pro model. A new leak now suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will be equipped with the same selfie camera as the Galaxy S26 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly boast an ungraded shooter on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ to Reportedly Skip Selfie Camera Upgrade

GalaxyClub reports (translated from Dutch) that the lower-end next-generation Samsung Galaxy S27 series phones will miss out on a selfie camera upgrade. The report highlights that the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will be equipped with a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, which could be the same as their predecessors. The company has equipped its Galaxy S series phones with the same 12-megapixel selfie shooter since the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, which was launched globally in February 2023.

If this is true, it would be the fifth in a row that the South Korean tech giant will equip its Galaxy S series phones with the same camera sensor on the front. On the other hand, the report claims that the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will be launched with a new 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. This would be a notable upgrade over the 12-megapixel selfie shooter, with an f/2.2 aperture, on this year's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, Samsung has yet to confirm these details.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will also retain the triple rear camera units. However, the company is expected to upgrade the 50-megapixel primary rear shooter. Apart from this, the phones could also carry a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, similar to the current-generation Galaxy S26 series phones.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S27 will reportedly launch with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 87,000) in the US and South Korea and $999 (about Rs. 97,000) in other global markets. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is said to debut at a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and $1,199 (about Rs. 1,16,000) in the US and other global markets, respectively.