Technology News

Google Announces New Accessibility Features for Android Devices: All Details

The Live Caption feature will be coming to more Android devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2023 17:04 IST
Google Announces New Accessibility Features for Android Devices: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google said that these accessibility features are built by and for people with disabilities

Highlights
  • Google Maps has an updated Accessible Places feature
  • The Lookout app is getting a new Image Q&A mode
  • TalkBack on Chrome on Android also recieved an update

Google unveiled a series of accessibility products and feature updates on Thursday to commemorate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). The day involves raising awareness about digital accessibility, which means that individuals with "a disability must be able to experience web-based services, content and other digital products with the same successful outcome as those without disabilities." The Mountain View, California-based tech giant said that the products and features introduced were built by and for people with disabilities.

Among the new features and updates introduced, is Live Captions being made accessible widely. More users can now use Live Captions on Chrome, Android, and Google Meet applications to generate real-time captions. Live Captions for calls will also enable users to type their responses on call, that will then be read aloud to the other caller. The company is also testing a “caption box” feature for Android tablets. 

The company has combined AI and DeepMind to update the Lookout app that was launched in 2019 to help the visually impaired community by allowing users to add alt text to images. The Image Q&A feature will be capable of describing images whether the original content contains alt texts and captions or not.

With the Lookout update, users can also ask for additional information about the image by either typing or using voice commands. Google is also testing the feature with a limited number of people from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and is planning to roll it out widely by the end of the year.

Chrome for Android can now detect typos in URLs and make relevant suggestions with the latest update. Already available for Chrome desktop users, this feature will gradually roll out to Android users over the next few months. With a new update to the Google TalkBack feature, Chrome for Android will aim to make managing tabs easier for people with disabilities. The feature can now help in organising tab lists in grid formats, and also allow functions like reordering, bulk tab actions, and tab groups.

Google Maps also received a Wheelchair-accessibility update, which makes the wheelchair accessibility icon more prominent by default. To further enhance this feature, Google is collaborating with business owners, local guides, and the Maps community all over the world. The new updates also include a faster and more reliable text-to-speech feature that will be a part of Wear OS 4, which was announced at the Google I/O 2023 event. 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google accessibility features, Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Accessibility Tools, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
ED Seizes Rs. 8.26 Crore in Case Against Pigeon Education Technology, Alleges Firm Is Chinese-Owned

Related Stories

Google Announces New Accessibility Features for Android Devices: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  5. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  6. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  8. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  10. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G With Inbuilt 123PAY, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tesla 'Serious' on Setting Up Production, Innovation Base in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. Google Pixel 7a Survives JerryRigEverything's Durability Test; Seems Better Than Pixel 7 Pro
  4. Samsung Not Planning to Replace Default Search Engine From Google to Microsoft's Bing Any Time Soon: Report
  5. Google Announces New Accessibility Features for Android Devices: All Details
  6. ED Seizes Rs. 8.26 Crore in Case Against Pigeon Education Technology, Alleges Firm Is Chinese-Owned
  7. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Leaked, May Get Similar Features: All Details
  8. Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
  9. Apple Reality Pro Headset Will Feature External Display Showing Facial Expressions of User: Mark Gurman
  10. Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.