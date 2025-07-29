Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will begin in India on July 31, offering discounts across various categories. Ahead of the event, Amazon has teased a special deal on the iPhone 15. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI and exchange offers to make the purchase more affordable. Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and has an A16 Bionic chip under the hood. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, led by a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera.

iPhone 15 to Get Big Price Drop

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 58,249 (with bank offers). Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, it's currently listed at Rs. 61,400 on Amazon. Buyers can also get up to Rs. 47,150 off through exchange offers when trading in an old smartphone. Shoppers can also avail Amazon Pay-based discounts and no-cost EMI options.

On Amazon, the 256GB and 512GB storage variants of iPhone 15 are currently priced at Rs. 70,800 and Rs. 82,900, respectively. For comparison, the 256GB and 512GB storage models are listed for Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900 on Apple's India website. It is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades.

Apart from the iPhone 15, other smartphones, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13R, will also get price cuts during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025. The sale promises up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 starts in India on July 31 at 12pm, offering discounts across various categories. Prime members will enjoy a 12-hour early access window to grab deals before others.

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display with Ceramic Shield protection. Apple's A16 Bionic chip powers the device. It carries a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.