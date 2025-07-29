Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed

iPhone 15 is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 16:53 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and has an A16 Bionic chip under the hood

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,900
  • Shoppers can vail Amazon Pay-based discounts and no-cost EMI options
  • Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale begins in India on July 31
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will begin in India on July 31, offering discounts across various categories. Ahead of the event, Amazon has teased a special deal on the iPhone 15. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI and exchange offers to make the purchase more affordable. Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and has an A16 Bionic chip under the hood. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, led by a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera.

iPhone 15 to Get Big Price Drop 

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 58,249 (with bank offers). Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, it's currently listed at Rs. 61,400 on Amazon. Buyers can also get up to Rs. 47,150 off through exchange offers when trading in an old smartphone. Shoppers can also avail Amazon Pay-based discounts and no-cost EMI options.

On Amazon, the 256GB and 512GB storage variants of iPhone 15 are currently priced at Rs. 70,800 and Rs. 82,900, respectively. For comparison, the 256GB and 512GB storage models are listed for Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900 on Apple's India website. It is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades.

Apart from the iPhone 15, other smartphones, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13R, will also get price cuts during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025. The sale promises up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 starts in India on July 31 at 12pm, offering discounts across various categories. Prime members will enjoy a 12-hour early access window to grab deals before others.

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display with Ceramic Shield protection. Apple's A16 Bionic chip powers the device. It carries a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xbox's Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 Reportedly Coming to PS5
JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber Subscribers in India

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  6. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome Will Now Show You AI Store Summaries While Shopping Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »