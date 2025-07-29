Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A17 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Module; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A17 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Module; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A17 has a centrally placed selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch

  • Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset was previously spotted on the Geekbench database
  • Galaxy A17 is expected to launch around the same time as its predecessor
Samsung Galaxy A17 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Galaxy A16. Most recently, alleged renders and specifications of this new Galaxy A series smartphone have leaked online. The Galaxy A17 seems to have a familiar design with noticeable bezels and a triple rear camera setup. It appears to have a blacked-out camera module. The main upgrades in the Galaxy A17 appear to be the new chipset. Aside from these, most specifications, including the overall dimensions, are said to remain unchanged.

Android Headlines shared alleged renders of Galaxy A17, offering an early look at the phone's design. The renders suggest a design nearly identical to its predecessor. It features a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and a flat display with a noticeable bottom bezel. The display has a waterdrop-style notch with a selfie camera right in the middle.

galaxy a17 samsung androidheadlines Samsung Galaxy A17

Alleged Samsung Galaxy A17
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The most noticeable change from the Galaxy A16 is the addition of a black bar connecting the rear camera lenses. This design cue was seen earlier on the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications

Samsung's Galaxy A17 is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and retain the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy A16, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The upcoming phone is tipped to have the same dimensions as the Galaxy A16, which is 164.4x77.9x7.9mm.

The Galaxy A17 will reportedly run on the company's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. This would be an upgrade from the Exynos 1330 available on the Galaxy A16. The new model is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Galaxy A17 is expected to launch around the same time as its predecessor, which was announced in October last year. The handset was previously spotted on the Geekbench database with the model number SM-A075F. It got 554 in single-core testing and 1,934 in multi-core performance. The handset was tested with Android 15 and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A17, Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 15C 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options and Key Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A17 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Module; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC
