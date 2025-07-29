Samsung Galaxy A17 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Galaxy A16. Most recently, alleged renders and specifications of this new Galaxy A series smartphone have leaked online. The Galaxy A17 seems to have a familiar design with noticeable bezels and a triple rear camera setup. It appears to have a blacked-out camera module. The main upgrades in the Galaxy A17 appear to be the new chipset. Aside from these, most specifications, including the overall dimensions, are said to remain unchanged.

Android Headlines shared alleged renders of Galaxy A17, offering an early look at the phone's design. The renders suggest a design nearly identical to its predecessor. It features a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and a flat display with a noticeable bottom bezel. The display has a waterdrop-style notch with a selfie camera right in the middle.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy A17

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The most noticeable change from the Galaxy A16 is the addition of a black bar connecting the rear camera lenses. This design cue was seen earlier on the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications

Samsung's Galaxy A17 is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and retain the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy A16, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The upcoming phone is tipped to have the same dimensions as the Galaxy A16, which is 164.4x77.9x7.9mm.

The Galaxy A17 will reportedly run on the company's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. This would be an upgrade from the Exynos 1330 available on the Galaxy A16. The new model is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Galaxy A17 is expected to launch around the same time as its predecessor, which was announced in October last year. The handset was previously spotted on the Geekbench database with the model number SM-A075F. It got 554 in single-core testing and 1,934 in multi-core performance. The handset was tested with Android 15 and 4GB of RAM.