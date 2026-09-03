Google Pixel Watch 5 Review: Same Face, Smarter Brain

Google always hints at its Pixel keynotes that the star of the show isn't just the phones, and this year it was even clearer. The Pixel Watch 5 might not look like a new smartwatch, with the same rounded case, crown, and domed glass that have defined the Pixel Watch range. But nearly everything running underneath it has changed in ways that matter day to day. I used the Pixel Watch 5 for over a week for workdays, sleep tracking, and daily morning walks.

I used Gemini more than any reasonable person needs to fire off in a few days, and two things stood out. First, Google has stopped treating the watch's AI features as phone-dependent add-ons, as Gemini can now handle basic requests entirely on-device. Second, the health features getting the most attention in Google's own marketing, like blood pressure trend tracking, aren't available yet. They're promised, not shipped. GPS tracking has been meaningfully rebuilt.

On the other hand, the battery life, which was historically Pixel Watch's weakest link, finally stretches close to three days on the larger case. None of it comes wrapped in a new look. This review covers what's actually changed, what's still vapourware at launch, and whether it's worth the asking price if you're deciding between this and last year's model.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Design: Old But Turning Gold

Housing: 100% recycled aluminium

IP Rating: IP68 Rating

Weight: 31 grams (41mm) and 36.7 grams (45mm)

Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case, Matte Black Aluminium Case, and Polished Silver Aluminium Case

If you've held a Pixel Watch before, you already know what it feels like, and the moment you hold it, you recognise the signature Pixel Watch design we have seen over the years. No doubt this is a beautiful design. Especially the round case with the crown at 3 o'clock, the domed cover glass curving over an equally domed display underneath. It's a design I find quietly elegant, and it doesn't announce itself on the wrist. It just sits there, doing its job.

The 45mm model on wrist, highlighting the crown at 3 o'clock and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass

When it comes to build quality, the Watch 5 delivers, and Google's own pitch confirms it is one of the few mainstream smartwatches designed to be properly repaired rather than replaced. The display and battery are both swappable, with service available through Google Store locations and authorised centres in India. One bummer is that it still lacks a sapphire crystal, which cheaper rivals like the Galaxy Watch 9 now offer. Still, despite testing the watch almost daily for a good week, the glass hasn't shown any scratches worth mentioning.

The Pixel Watch 5 is available in all-new Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case, Matte Black Aluminium Case, and Polished Silver Aluminium Case. If you've got bands from an older Pixel Watch lying around, they'll still clip right in.

Google Pixel Watch 5's 45mm model on wrist, highlighting the crown at 3 o'clock and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass

Google Pixel Watch 5 Display: Bright and a Big Highlight

1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED Actua 360 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

456x456 pixels screen resolution and 320PPI pixel density

3000nits peak brightness

The display is the same as last year. The Watch 5 sports the same Actua 360 panel and is available in 41mm and 45mm bands, still curved into the domed shape you'll notice most on complex faces like Weave or Chronograph, where the display physically bends under the glass rather than sitting flat behind it.

The Pixel Watch 5 packs one of the brightest panels, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Even so, Google says the panel is up to 50% brighter than the outgoing model, while adaptive brightness can also dim all the way down to 1 nit in a dark room. In daily wear, the brightness bump is easy to notice outdoors. On a bright morning walk, the display stayed easy to read without needing to cup a hand over it.

It features a 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED Actua 360 panel with 3000 nits peak brightness

There's one caveat, though: if the battery-saving mode is enabled, the panel dims things enough that legibility takes a real hit. The refresh rate now adapts between 60Hz for smooth scrolling and 1Hz in always-on mode, impressive. The colour reproduction stays vivid without tipping into cartoonish territory, and the curved glass gives it a rounded, slightly old-fashioned watch-face quality. One thing is persistent and something I have pointed out in the past for Pixel Watch designs: the display on the smartwatch is marginally more exposed to knocks than a flat panel would be.

Two new watch faces, Weave and Chronograph, plus a left-handed layout option for existing faces, and Google's first generative watch face tool, built on its Nano Banana image model. Type your command, and it'll style the clock numerals to match it. This also means that it doesn't change the overall look but just the numbers.

Pixel Watch 5 starts at Rs. 42,900 for the 41mm and Rs. 45,900 for the 45mm model

Google Pixel Watch 5 Software and Features: Gemini Finally Works Off Your Phone

Works with most phones running on Android 12.0 or newer

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated alongside Cortex-M55 co-processor

Wear OS 7.0

64 GB eMMC flash

Google this year hasn't just made Gemini more prominent in its Pixel phones but also on the smartwatch. The headline feature is that Gemini can now run basic voice commands entirely offline, meaning no phone, no Internet, and no Bluetooth required. Right from setting timers, toggling Water Lock, opening apps, starting a workout, controlling music: all of it now works with the watch in aeroplane mode. This upgrade fixes a real daily frustration with the Pixel Watch 4: leaving your phone at home meant losing Gemini almost entirely.

Now you can use your favourite Google services from Gemini, Proactive Suggestions, and At a Glance features

You can raise to talk now, and this helps cut down on false triggers; it no longer needs a wake word, just lift your wrist close to your mouth, wait for the glow, and speak. This year on the Pixel Watch 5, Gemini's interface has picked up the company's newer Neural Expressive design language, so the glow and animation feel more natural. It's a small visual change, but it makes the whole interaction feel more like part of the watch, not a separate feature you're tapping into.

The more ambitious idea this year is Proactive Suggestions powered by Gemini, pulling relevant information from Gmail, Messages, and Calendar and surfacing it on your wrist at the start of the day.

The Pixel Watch 5 retains Google's signature circular silhouette and domed glass, now backed by an IP68 rating and a 100% recycled aluminium case

During the review, someone texted me asking my flight number on a particular date, and the watch offered up the answer with a tap, no digging through the phone needed. In that moment, the smartwatch felt a step ahead of the phone, not just an extension of it. However, one catch here is that you need the latest Pixel 11 models for this feature to work on your Pixel Watch 5. You will also need to keep Proactive Assistance enabled, and availability is currently limited to a handful of markets, but India gets it at launch.

This is where the Pixel Watch 5 does something new, even while wearing the same face it always has.

The 41mm band packs a smaller 332mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery backup with always-on display

Features like At A Glance do what they're supposed to: they show ETAs, ongoing workouts, and active timers on the watch face. The one-handed gestures, like double-pinch to open or scroll, and wrist turn to dismiss, are a well-thought-out addition for daily wearers. And after a day or two, using the wrist-turn gesture to back out of a screen stopped feeling like a gesture.

Under the hood, the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip is paired with a fresh Cortex-M55 co-processor that Google claims is 25 percent faster at half the power of the outgoing chip. And the CPU itself is rated 12 percent faster overall, with the watch running 20 percent faster in general use. In real-world use, that translates to snappier menus and quicker Gemini responses, but the lack of stutter is noticeable if you've used an older Pixel Watch previously and remember it occasionally hesitating.

Wear OS 7 expands hands-free control: a double pinch opens notifications or scrolls, while a quick wrist turn dismisses alerts

Google Pixel Watch 5 Health and Fitness Tracking: Decent Performance

Blood Pressure and Insulin Resistance Trends coming September

GPS support

Health Guardian support

The biggest headline feature of the Pixel Watch 5 is GPS accuracy, and it appears to hold up under real scrutiny. I used it for my daily morning runs for a week, and it tracked the route without the need to carry the connected smartphone. For anyone who wants an accurate record of where they went, this looks like a real and measurable improvement rather than a paper claim. Full points to the watch team at Google on cracking this one.

In the long list of improvements, Google also claims that sleep tracking is now 15 percent more accurate, thanks to a shift from a statistical model to a Convolutional AI model validated against clinical-grade polysomnography. I compared the data recorded by Watch 5 against my Apple Watch data, and it is broadly consistent with what the Apple Watch also tracked on the same nights. Smart Wake, which uses heart rate and movement to nudge you awake during a lighter sleep phase within 30 minutes of your alarm, is a small addition.

The Watch 5 gets redesigned in-workout UI displaying heart rate zones and pace targets, supported by upgraded dual-band GPS error correction

Unfortunately, automatic workout detection remains imperfect as the watch failed to auto-detect my morning walk on a couple of days, so I ended up starting it manually most mornings instead. However, manual logging is still the more reliable option if precision matters.

The biggest caveat at launch is software readiness. For anyone buying at launch: Health Guardian, the umbrella for the features Google spent the most stage time on, isn't live yet. Blood pressure trends and insulin resistance trends are both slated for September 2026; sleep breathing quality tracking rolls in alongside them; and breathing emergency detection, which will be an industry-first feature using PPG, accelerometer, and barometer data to catch dangerous drops in oxygen saturation, will be limited to select markets at launch with no confirmed India timeline.

Step-by-step guided strength workouts are also marked "coming soon" and aren't available now. If these features are the reason you're eyeing this watch, you're buying a roadmap today, not a finished product. I plan to cover these features in depth when they are available in September, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360.

The battery life on the Pixel Watch 5 is solid

Google Pixel Watch 5 Battery Life: Improvement

465mAh battery (45mm)

Quick Charge Dock (in the box)

0 to 100% in 60 minutes

The biggest win for the Pixel Watch 5 is the battery. It packs a modestly larger 465mAh battery (45mm) compared to the Watch 4, which came with a 455mAh battery. The battery backup is considerably better.

Google rates the 45mm for up to 40 hours of regular use, stretching to 48 and 72 hours respectively in Battery Saver mode, which now kicks in automatically at 15 percent and switches off once you're back above 25%. In real-world conditions, that mostly matches my testing during this review. The 45mm model comfortably gets closer to two-and-a-half or three days between charges with always-on display switched off, a real step up from where this line has hovered for a couple of generations.

The 45mm band packs a 465mAh battery and comes with a Quick Charge Dock

Charging speed is mostly the same. A 15-minute charge bumps it to 50 per cent, while a full charge takes around 60 minutes - very comparable to the Apple Watch Series 10. The redesigned Quick Charge Dock also displays time, time to full, and upcoming alarms while charging sideways.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Verdict

At a starting price of Rs. 42,900 for the 41mm band and Rs. 45,900 for the 45mm band, the Pixel Watch 5 is a solid contender for the best smartwatch of 2026. But it isn't perfect.

It feels short on health features, as the most marketing-heavy ones, like blood pressure trends, insulin resistance tracking, and breathing emergency detection, are not available at launch, and depending on where you live, some may not arrive for months. The generative watch face tool is a nice touch, but it adds little value. Proactive Gemini suggestions promise more consistency than they currently deliver.

The Pixel Watch 5 is an interesting upgrade as it doesn't look different from Pixel Watch 4. Gemini on-board is the standout addition for actions like setting timers and alarms, toggling modes, controlling Settings, Opening apps like Keep notes, opening Maps with a voice command, or even turning on the flashlight with your voice on the Watch 5.

The GPS improvements hold up under testing and pit the Watch 5 against the best in this category. Battery life has finally stopped being average, and I can now confidently say it lasts a few days with the always-on display off, and fast charging backs it up.

If you're coming from a Pixel Watch 3 or older, or switching to a Pixel Watch for the first time, this is an easy recommendation, hands down. If you have a Pixel Watch 4, I recommend skipping this version unless you absolutely need the new health-tracking features once they are available.