Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Said to Launch in July; Design Leaked

Tecno's Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept tri-fold smartphone could be officially unveiled in mid-July.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 12:24 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold smartphone concept was unveiled in August 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept sports a silver matte frame
  • The handset appears with a horizontal outward-facing camera module
  • The Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept side panels fold inwards
Tecno has reportedly teased the arrival of its tri-fold smartphone, which is expected to differ from the Phantom Ultimate 2 model showcased by the company last year. Unlike the Phantom Ultimate 2, which features one panel that folds inward and the other that folds outward, the upcoming Tecno handset is said to have both panels folding inward. The Phantom Ultimate G Fold will also be a concept device. The G-style folding mechanism is also expected to be used in Samsung's rumoured Galaxy G Fold.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Phone Launch, Design (Expected)

According to a 9to5Google report, Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold concept tri-fold smartphone will be unveiled mid-July. This is expected to follow Samsung's likely launch of its Galaxy G Fold tri-fold handset alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models on July 9. 

Meanwhile, tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) has shared leaked hands-on images of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept tri-fold smartphone. In the images, we can see that the phone's two side panels fold inwards and are therefore markedly different from the design of Tecno's earlier tri-fold concept device, where one panel folded inwards and the other outwards.

The silver matte frame and the horizontal outward-facing camera module of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept device are reminiscent of the Pixel 9 series design. When completely unfolded, it appears to be fairly thin. However, folded up, the thickness reminds us of the older generation foldables.

The timing of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold's rumoured unveiling is noteworthy. If the reported timeline proves accurate, it could make headlines alongside Samsung's expected Galaxy G Fold launch. However, since the Tecno smartphone will be a concept device, it won't be positioned to compete for Samsung's tri-fold market share just yet.

Interestingly, the announcement of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold smartphone concept coincided with the launch of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design handset in China. The Huawei tri-fold smartphone was later introduced in select global markets and remains the only tri-fold smartphone currently available for purchase. 

Concept smartphones primarily showcase a company's tech capabilities and future innovations. Therefore, this could be seen as Tecno's effort to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Said to Launch in July; Design Leaked
