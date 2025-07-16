Apple is believed to announce its iPhone 17 family in the second week of September. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the 'Plus' version, is likely to be a game-changer in the new lineup with a slim design. Several leaks and rumours have already suggested its design and specifications. Now, a new report indicates that the iPhone 17 Air could be the only new iPhone model to feature a Titanium frame.

iPhone 17 Air Said to Feature Titanium Frame

MacRumors, quoting an investor note by analyst Jeff Pu from equity research firm GF Securities, has reported that iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be unveiled as the successor to last year's iPhone 16 Plus, will arrive with a Titanium frame. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will reportedly be equipped with an Aluminium frame.

Apple used a Titanium frame for its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Whereas, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models came with an Aluminium frame. The report pointed out that Apple is said to use Titanium as it is claimed to offer superior durability that could help in maintaining structural integrity of the iPhone 17 Air's supposed slender design. However, the report also notes that aluminium is lighter compared to Titanium and may have been a better choice.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to have different designs for each model. They rumoured Apple smartphones are expected to launch between September 8 and September 12. According to a recent report, the iPhone 17 Pro models could be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may use the standard A19 chip alongside 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and non-Pro models are tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could sport a 6.5-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get a 6.9-inch display.