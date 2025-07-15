Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3

Google will reportedly launch the Pixel Watch 4 in two sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 19:45 IST
Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm variant has a 420mAh battery

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch was launched with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset
  • The upcoming 41mm model is said to pack a 327mAh battery
  • The Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to go official on August 20
Advertisement

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 next month alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones. We have seen a few leaks about the design of the upcoming wearable, and now a new report suggests its possible specifications. The Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly feature the same processor as last year's Pixel Watch 3. It is expected to be available in two size options and could offer a bigger battery over the existing model. The larger Pixel Watch 4 is said to pack a 459mAh battery.

Android Authority, citing inside sources, reports that the Pixel Watch 4 will retain the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip used in the previous two models. It was earlier expected to come with a newer Qualcomm SoC, but this next-generation wearable SoC, dubbed the sw6100, is not ready yet. If this turns out to be true, it would mark the third consecutive year Google will use the same chipset in its Pixel Watch lineup.

The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 run on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. Meanwhile, the original Pixel Watch was launched with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset.

Pixel Watch 4 Specifications (Expected)

Google will reportedly unveil the Pixel Watch 4 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Both variants are said to be available with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. The 41mm model, codenamed Meridian (FME23), is said to pack a 327mAh battery. The 45mm model, codenamed Kenari (FK23), could get a 459mAh battery. For comparison, the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 has a 307mAh battery, while the 45mm variant is equipped with a 420mAh battery.

The Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to go official on August 20 at a Made By Google launch event. It is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 10 series.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 was launched in August 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity. The 45mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity was priced at Rs. 43,900.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 4 Specifications, Google, Pixel Watch 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gemini in Gmail Vulnerable to Prompt Injection-Based Phishing Attacks, Researcher Finds

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Grok Will Now Let You Chat With a Goth Anime Girl That Has an NSFW Mode
  2. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Review: Flip Phone Perfection?
  4. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera
  5. Here's When Apple Could Unveil the iPhone 17 Series
  6. OnePlus 13 Series Gets AI-Powered Plus Mind Feature With Latest Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design Shown
  8. You Can Now Explore Expert-Curated Notebooks on NotebookLM
  9. iQOO Z10R With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Design, Colours Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3
  2. Delhi High Court Orders E-Commerce Platforms to Delist Products Infringing on Reliance, Jio Trademarks
  3. Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED Projector Launched in India WIth 4,000 Lumens Brightness: Price, Specifications
  4. Gemini in Gmail Vulnerable to Prompt Injection-Based Phishing Attacks, Researcher Finds
  5. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Confirmed to Launch in India This Week; Rear Design Teased
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. Grok for Government Announced as Elon Musk’s xAI Wins $200 Million US Defense Department Contract
  8. HMD T21 Tablet Launched in India With 10.36-Inch 2K Display, 8,200mAh Battery
  9. Google’s Gemini Space Feature With Sports, Birthday Reminder Cards Spotted: Report
  10. iPhone 17 Lineup to Launch in the Second Week of September: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »