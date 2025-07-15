Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 next month alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones. We have seen a few leaks about the design of the upcoming wearable, and now a new report suggests its possible specifications. The Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly feature the same processor as last year's Pixel Watch 3. It is expected to be available in two size options and could offer a bigger battery over the existing model. The larger Pixel Watch 4 is said to pack a 459mAh battery.

Android Authority, citing inside sources, reports that the Pixel Watch 4 will retain the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip used in the previous two models. It was earlier expected to come with a newer Qualcomm SoC, but this next-generation wearable SoC, dubbed the sw6100, is not ready yet. If this turns out to be true, it would mark the third consecutive year Google will use the same chipset in its Pixel Watch lineup.

The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 run on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. Meanwhile, the original Pixel Watch was launched with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset.

Pixel Watch 4 Specifications (Expected)

Google will reportedly unveil the Pixel Watch 4 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Both variants are said to be available with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. The 41mm model, codenamed Meridian (FME23), is said to pack a 327mAh battery. The 45mm model, codenamed Kenari (FK23), could get a 459mAh battery. For comparison, the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 has a 307mAh battery, while the 45mm variant is equipped with a 420mAh battery.

The Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to go official on August 20 at a Made By Google launch event. It is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 10 series.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 was launched in August 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity. The 45mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity was priced at Rs. 43,900.