Google Home App Update Introduces Improved Automations for Smart Home Devices

Google is rolling out a new batch of 20 starters, conditions, and actions in the Google Home app to give users more granular control.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google is encouraging users to share feedback about the new Google Home app update

  • Google Home app now supports 20 new starter conditions and actions
  • Google has more traits in the pipeline
  • Next batch will be released in the next few weeks
Google has released new updates for the Google Home app with new automation tools that offer more control over smart home routines. The latest update brings new starters, conditions, and actions, allowing users to automate things like media playback, appliance control, and security systems. The update also allows users to open or close smart blinds, and perform resume, pause or dock actions with the robot vacuum. Google confirmed to offer more Google Home automation features, and they will roll out in the coming weeks.

Google Home App Update Adds 20 New Starter Conditions and Actions

Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer for Google Home, Nest and Gemini for Home, announced on X that the Google Home app now supports 20 new starter conditions and actions. Latest additions allow users to build more detailed and complex automations for media playback, smart appliances, and security systems.

For example, with the update, users can set the lights to dim by 50 percent when the TV starts, get an alert when the washer is done, arm the security system at a scheduled time, or control docking and volume of the robot vacuum. The executive confirmed that Google has more traits in the pipeline, and the next batch will be released in the coming weeks.

Google's release notes detail new automation features added to the Google Home app. Users can now control media playback, check the status of smart appliances like washers, dryers, and coffee machines (running, paused, or error). This feature is not supported on smart ovens, robot vacuums, and robot mops.

Users can also automate tasks like turning devices on and off, opening or closing blinds, pausing and resuming and docking robot vacuums, starting or stopping appliances, and controlling light effects on smart bulbs. Google is encouraging users to share feedback about the update.

Users can share feedback with Google's feedback button on the event detail page. Users can share a quick thumbs up or down, or report a missing familiar face directly from the Familiar Face banner.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google Home, Google Home app, Google Home Update, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
