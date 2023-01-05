Technology News

Google Pixel 7a RAM and Storage Details Leak Online

Google Pixel 6a offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2023 11:31 IST
Google Pixel 7a RAM and Storage Details Leak Online

Google Pixel 6a features a Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7a is expected to go official in May
  • It is tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Google hasn't shared launch details of Google Pixel 7a yet

Google Pixel 7a — the purported successor to the Pixel 6a — has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Recently, a hands-on video surfaced on the Web revealing its design and display specifications. Now, a new leak hints at the RAM and storage details of the handset. The Google Pixel 7a is said to come with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard. The Pixel 6a offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, while the vanilla Pixel 7 packs 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7a was leaked by a Facebook group a few days back. Most recently, known tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter claims that Google has locked the rogue prototype unit. Screenshots tweeted by the tipster show the fastboot menu and suggest the RAM and storage capacities of the device. The Google Pixel 7a is said to pack 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard. If this rumour holds any weight, then it would be an upgrade over Pixel 6a's 6GB memory. The fastboot menu also shows “lynx” codename, which is said to belong to the Pixel 7a.

The hands-on video leaked earlier suggested the complete design of the purported handset with a similar design language to its predecessor, Pixel 6a. It was shown with thick bezels and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The display of Pixel 7a is said to deliver a refresh rate of 90Hz. It suggested Dual SIM support and dual rear cameras as well.

Past reports indicated that Google Pixel 7a will be launched in May during the company's annual I/O conference. It is expected to come with a 90Hz 1080p OLED display from Samsung. The dual rear camera setup is said to comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Google's Tensor G2 SoC along with a Qualcomm chip is expected to power the device. It is said to support 5W wireless charging as well.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 7a specifications, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 6a, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for February 1
CES 2023: Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for Assisted Driving, Entertainment Unveiled by Qualcomm
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7a RAM and Storage Details Leak Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CES 2023 Unveiled: The Coolest Startups and Tech Demos on Day One
  2. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  3. Black Panther 2 Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on This Date
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  5. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  7. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  8. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  9. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  10. Motorola ThinkPhone to Be Unveiled at CES 2023, Design Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Walmart Confirms It Paid Most of $1 Billion Tax to Move PhonePe Headquarters to India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 7a RAM and Storage Details Leak Online
  4. Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Small Price Fluctuations, Stablecoin Prices Dip: All Details
  5. CES 2023: Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for Assisted Driving, Entertainment Unveiled by Qualcomm
  6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for February 1
  7. AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs With 3D Vcache, First Fully Integrated Datacentre Chip Announced at CES 2023
  8. Amazon Escalates Job Cuts, Says It Will Lay Off More Than 18,000 Workers
  9. AMD Unveils Mobile Ryzen 7000 CPUs With AI, Radeon RX 700 GPUs for Laptops at CES 2023
  10. Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.