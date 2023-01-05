Google Pixel 7a — the purported successor to the Pixel 6a — has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Recently, a hands-on video surfaced on the Web revealing its design and display specifications. Now, a new leak hints at the RAM and storage details of the handset. The Google Pixel 7a is said to come with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard. The Pixel 6a offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, while the vanilla Pixel 7 packs 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7a was leaked by a Facebook group a few days back. Most recently, known tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter claims that Google has locked the rogue prototype unit. Screenshots tweeted by the tipster show the fastboot menu and suggest the RAM and storage capacities of the device. The Google Pixel 7a is said to pack 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard. If this rumour holds any weight, then it would be an upgrade over Pixel 6a's 6GB memory. The fastboot menu also shows “lynx” codename, which is said to belong to the Pixel 7a.

The hands-on video leaked earlier suggested the complete design of the purported handset with a similar design language to its predecessor, Pixel 6a. It was shown with thick bezels and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The display of Pixel 7a is said to deliver a refresh rate of 90Hz. It suggested Dual SIM support and dual rear cameras as well.

Past reports indicated that Google Pixel 7a will be launched in May during the company's annual I/O conference. It is expected to come with a 90Hz 1080p OLED display from Samsung. The dual rear camera setup is said to comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Google's Tensor G2 SoC along with a Qualcomm chip is expected to power the device. It is said to support 5W wireless charging as well.

